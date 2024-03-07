Waldencast plc.: Obagi Cosmeceuticals Announces the Launch of Daily Hydro-Drops Rejuvenating Eye Gel Cream

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC ("Obagi"), a leader in skincare innovation and the originator of medical-grade skincare and a subsidiary of Waldencast plc, (NASDAQ: WALD) ("Waldencast"), today announced the launch of Daily Hydro-Drops® Rejuvenating Eye Gel Cream. As the latest addition to the bestselling Daily Hydro-Drops® portfolio, known for the brand's beloved "liquid gold" Facial Serum, the Rejuvenating Eye Gel Cream is meticulously formulated with clinically proven moisturizers, oils, brighteners, and antioxidants to precisely target the delicate skin around the eyes.







While dry skin can appear anywhere, treating around the eye is one of the most challenging areas because it's the thinnest area of skin on the body, with fewer oil glands than other areas of the face to keep it moisturized and protected. Daily Hydro-Drops® Rejuvenating Eye Gel Cream offers a transformative solution to the eye area, bringing an immediate boost in radiance, while simultaneously rejuvenating the eye area with 24-hour lasting hydration for a more awakened appearance. The product offers a thoroughly researched and developed solution to address key skin concerns such as dry and tight skin, dark circles and puffiness around the eyes.

"We had a white space in our portfolio for a brightening and hydrating eye product and we are excited to grow our bestselling Daily Hydro-Drops® collection with this new eye cream," said the CMO of Obagi, Justin Giouzepis. "As the authority on medical-grade skincare, it was critical for us to create a product that provides transformational results. With just one swipe, Rejuvenating Eye Gel Cream delivers brighter, smoother, and more hydrated skin around the eyes. Plus, we added a cooling, dual-sided metal applicator to help massage the cream into skin making it so easy and convenient to use."

Ophthalmologist and dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic, Daily Hydro-Drops® Rejuvenating Eye Cream is formulated with a rich combination of lipids and emollients, skin-tightening sugars, and antioxidants to refresh and quench the fragile skin around the area. Featuring Obagi's Isoplentix® technology, key ingredients remain suspended and preserved in the formula, only releasing their benefits upon application. With Niacinamide, Meadowfoam Seed, Abyssinian and Hibiscus Oils to help soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as an oat Derivative for smoothing effects and Tuberose to reduce unwanted puffiness, the skin around the eyes is rejuvenated. Complementing the formula is the contoured metal applicator, which provides an instant cooling and soothing effect for a more refreshed feeling and appearance.

Multimodal efficacy testing was completed to demonstrate the efficacy of Daily Hydro-Drops® Rejuvenating Eye Gel Cream, revealing the below findings after various time increments:

Immediately after application: 100% of participants had an immediate improvement in hydration* 94% of participants agreed the product provides a quick moisture fix to the delicate eye area^

3 Days after using: Majority of participants agreed eye bags are less prominent/noticeable^

1 Week of use: 89% of participants agreed the thin skin under eyes feels less tight and dry^ Majority of participants agreed the under-eye area looks less crepey and saggy^



Daily Hydro-Drops® Rejuvenating Eye Gel Cream is now available for $75 through partnering physician channels, and will be available for customers to purchase on Obagi.com on March 21st.

*Results based on a 2023 bio-instrumentation study. Data on file at Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC.

^Results based on a 2023 product usage test. Data on file at Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC.

About Obagi Cosmeceuticals

Obagi Cosmeceuticals is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, refined with a legacy of 30 years' experience. First known as leaders in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi products are designed to diminish the appearance of premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. Backed by science and trusted by professionals, Obagi empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin.

More information about Obagi is available on the brand's website, https://www.obagi.com .

About Waldencast

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast's ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast's vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand's distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the business combination with Obagi Cosmeceuticals and Milk Makeup. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset-light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com/.

