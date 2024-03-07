Wheels Up Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Operational improvements and strategic repositioning continue to progress

Cash balance up sequentially from third quarter

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total Revenue decreased $162 million year-over-year to $246 million, partially due to the divestiture of the Aircraft Management business

Adjusted Contribution decreased $16 million year-over-year to $3 million

Net loss decreased year-over-year to $81 million, due primarily to the absence of a goodwill impairment charge in the current quarter

Adjusted EBITDA improved $6 million year-over-year to a loss of $38 million

"In our first full quarter since the strategic investment, we have made strong progress on a number of key fronts. Operationally, we continue to drive performance and strengthen our team. Commercially, we are rebuilding our sales pipeline, restoring customer confidence, and are seeing strong momentum in our joint efforts with the Delta sales teams," said George Mattson, Chief Executive Officer.

"We made significant progress over the past quarter to improve our business for a sustainable future," said Todd Smith, Chief Financial Officer. "We are continuing to optimize our cost structure and fleet to focus on profitability. With improving liquidity in the fourth quarter and our partnership with Delta, we believe we are well positioned to continue to invest in our business for the long term."

Recent Initiatives

Introduced new UP for Business program, offering a tailored private aviation solution for small and medium-sized enterprises jointly sold through Wheels Up and Delta sales organizations offering unmatched flexibility and global capabilities.



Added incremental $40 million of investor capital from Kore Capital and Whitebox Advisors, bringing the Company's total secured new capital to $490 million.



Achieved or exceeded goals for Total Completion Rate and On-Time performance in the fourth quarter, inclusive of weather, air traffic control delays, unscheduled maintenance and customer delays. Wheels Up continues to lead the industry in the publication of its service metrics.



Announced a number of new leadership appointments with a combined over 250 years of aviation experience to company's operations team as part of its mission to lead the industry in performance and reliability.

Financial and Operating Highlights



As of December 31,





2023

2022

% Change Active Members(1) 9,947

12,661

(21) %













Three Months Ended December 31,



(In thousands, except Active Users, Live Flight Legs and Flight revenue per

Live Flight Leg) 2023

2022

% Change Active Users(1) 10,744

13,846

(22) % Live Flight Legs(1) 14,374

19,308

(26) % Flight revenue per Live Flight Leg $ 14,079

$ 14,178

(1) %











Revenue $ 246,380

$ 408,257

(40) % Net loss $ (81,115)

$ (224,910)

64 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (38,122)

$ (43,705)

13 %













Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(In thousands) 2023

2022

% Change Live Flight Legs(1) 64,481

79,664

(19) % Flight revenue per Live Flight Leg $ 13,710

$ 13,470

2 % Total Private Jet Flight Transaction Value per Live Flight Leg(1) $ 15,863

$ 14,721

8 %











Revenue $ 1,253,317

$ 1,579,760

(21) % Net loss $ (487,387)

$ (555,547)

12 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (145,868)

$ (185,251)

21 %

(1) For information regarding Wheels Up's use and definition of this measure see "Definitions of Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" sections herein.

For the fourth quarter:

Active Members decreased 21% year-over-year to 9,947 offset by a higher mix of Core members, primarily as a result of the regionalization of our member programs and focus on more profitable flying.



Active Users decreased 22% year-over-year to 10,744.



Live Flight Legs decreased 26% year-over-year to 14,374 reflecting a slowdown in the industry and our efforts to focus on profitable flying.



Flight revenue per Live Flight Leg was relatively consistent year-over-year.



Revenue decreased 40% year-over-year primarily driven by the divestiture of our non-core aircraft management business as well as reduced flight revenue and aircraft sales.



Net loss decreased by $143.8 million year-over-year to $81.1 million, due to the absence of a goodwill impairment charge in the current quarter and lower costs that more than offset the decline in revenue.



Adjusted EBITDA loss improved by $5.6 million year-over-year to $38.1 million, reflecting our operational efficiency and other spend reduction efforts.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the U.S. and one of the largest companies in the industry. Wheels Up offers a complete global aviation solution with a large and diverse fleet and a global network of safety vetted charter operators, all backed by an uncompromising commitment to safety and service. Customers can access charter and membership programs, as well as unique commercial travel benefits through a one-of-a-kind, strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up also offers freight, safety and security solutions and managed services to individuals, industry, government and civil organizations.?

Wheels Up is guided by the mission to deliver a premium solution for every customer journey. With the Wheels Up mobile app and website, members and customers have the digital convenience to search, book and fly.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of the control of Wheels Up Experience Inc. ("Wheels Up", or "we", "us", or "our"), that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the impact of Wheels Up's cost reduction efforts and measures intended to increase Wheels Up's operational efficiency on its business and results of operations, including the timing and magnitude of such expected actions and any associated expenses in relation to liquidity levels and working capital needs; (ii) Wheels Up's liquidity, future cash flows and certain restrictions related to its debt obligations; (iii) the size, demands, competition in and growth potential of the markets for Wheels Up's products and services and Wheels Up's ability to serve and compete in those markets; (iv) the degree of market acceptance and adoption of Wheels Up's products and services, including member program changes implemented in June 2023, the UP for Business member program introduced in November 2023 and any additional new member programs or other products introduced by Wheels Up; (v) Wheels Up's ability to perform under its contractual obligations; (vi) the expected impact of any potential strategic actions involving Wheels Up or its subsidiaries or affiliates, including realizing any anticipated benefits relating to any such transactions or asset sales, and any potential impacts on the trading market and prices for the Wheels Up's Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; (vii) Wheels Up's ability to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA (as defined herein) pursuant to the schedule that it has announced; and (viii) general economic and geopolitical conditions, including due to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, foreign currencies, consumer and business spending decisions, and general levels of economic activity. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward-looking. We have identified certain known material risk factors applicable to Wheels Up in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2023 filed with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Moreover, it is not always possible for us to predict how new risks and uncertainties that arise from time to time may affect us. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Contribution, Adjusted Contribution Margin and Flight Transaction Value. These non-GAAP financial measures are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue or any component thereof, net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP counterparts are included in the sections titled "Definitions of key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures" and "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures," respectively, in this press release. Wheels Up believes that these non-GAAP financial measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors about Wheels Up. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents, including that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Wheels Up's financial measures or represent a transaction value that Wheels Up does not book as revenue. In addition, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore, Wheels Up's non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Additionally, to the extent that forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are provided, they are presented on a non-GAAP basis without reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, see the sections titled "Definitions of key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures" and "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures" included in this press release.

WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands, except share data)



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 263,909

$ 585,881 Accounts receivable, net 38,237

112,383 Other receivables 11,528

5,524 Parts and supplies inventories, net 20,400

29,000 Aircraft inventory 1,862

24,826 Aircraft held for sale 30,496

8,952 Prepaid expenses 55,715

39,715 Other current assets 11,887

13,338 Total current assets 434,034

819,619 Property and equipment, net 337,714

394,559 Operating lease right-of-use assets 68,910

106,735 Goodwill 218,208

348,118 Intangible assets, net 117,766

141,765 Restricted cash 28,916

34,272 Other non-current assets 110,512

78,157 Total assets $ 1,316,060

$ 1,923,225 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 23,998

$ 27,006 Accounts payable 32,973

43,166 Accrued expenses 102,475

148,947 Deferred revenue, current 723,246

1,075,133 Operating lease liabilities, current 22,869

29,945 Intangible liabilities, current 1,525

2,000 Other current liabilities 416

18,023 Total current liabilities 907,502

1,344,220 Long-term debt, net 235,074

226,234 Deferred revenue, non-current 983

1,742 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 54,956

82,755 Warrant liability 12

751 Intangible liabilities, non-current 10,677

12,083 Other non-current liabilities 6,983

3,520 Total liabilities 1,216,187

1,671,305 Mezzanine equity:





Executive performance award 2,476

- Total mezzanine equity 2,476

- Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,500,000,000 authorized; 697,131,838 and

25,198,298 shares issued and 696,856,131 and 24,933,857 common shares

outstanding as of as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 70

3 Additional paid-in capital 1,879,009

1,545,530 Accumulated deficit (1,763,260)

(1,275,873) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,704)

(10,053) Treasury stock, at cost, 275,707 and 264,441 shares, respectively (7,718)

(7,687) Total Wheels Up Experience Inc. stockholders' equity 97,397

251,920 Non-controlling interests -

- Total stockholders' equity 97,397

251,920 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,316,060

$ 1,923,225

WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022 2023

2022 Revenue $ 246,380

$ 408,257 $ 1,253,317

$ 1,579,760













Costs and expenses:











Cost of revenue 250,925

395,627 1,232,506

1,540,325 Technology and development 11,608

14,804 61,873

57,240 Sales and marketing 17,328

29,349 88,828

117,110 General and administrative 23,539

53,331 145,873

183,531 Depreciation and amortization 13,506

19,074 58,533

65,936 Gain on sale of aircraft held for sale (5,611)

(425) (16,939)

(4,375) Impairment of goodwill -

118,000 126,200

180,000 Total costs and expenses 311,295

629,760 1,696,874

2,139,767













Loss from operations (64,915)

(221,503) (443,557)

(560,007)













Other income (expense):











Change in fair value of warrant liability 54

1,251 739

9,516 Loss on divestiture -

- (2,991)

- Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,595)

- (4,401)

- Interest income 31

2,058 6,121

3,670 Interest expense (14,220)

(7,515) (41,255)

(7,515) Other expense, net 162

464 (660)

(1,041) Total other income (expense) (15,568)

(3,742) (42,447)

4,630













Loss before income taxes (80,483)

(225,245) (486,004)

(555,377)













Income tax benefit (expense) (632)

335 (1,383)

(170)













Net loss (81,115)

(224,910) (487,387)

(555,547) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling

interests -

- -

(387) Net loss attributable to Wheels Up Experience

Inc. $ (81,115)

$ (224,910) $ (487,387)

$ (555,160)













Net loss per share of Common Stock











Basic and diluted $ (0.14)

$ (0.91) $ (3.69)

$ (22.60)













Weighted-average shares of Common Stock

outstanding:











Basic and diluted 576,426,623

24,783,277 132,194,747

24,567,164

WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands)



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (487,387)

$ (555,547) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 58,533

65,936 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 329

766 Payment in kind interest 10,453

- Equity-based compensation 25,633

88,979 Change in fair value of warrant liability (739)

(9,516) Provision for expected credit losses 1,705

8,129 Loss on divestiture 2,991

- Loss on extinguishment of debt 4,401

- Gain on sale of aircraft held for sale (16,939)

(4,375) Impairment of goodwill 126,200

180,000 Other 5,825

1,575 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 30,062

(23,946) Other receivables (3,164)

2,537 Parts and supplies inventories 4,686

(21,693) Aircraft inventory 11,010

(29,470) Prepaid expenses (17,315)

(3,058) Other non-current assets (32,289)

(41,555) Operating lease liabilities, net (552)

(490) Accounts payable (8,089)

(9,702) Accrued expenses (35,110)

19,143 Deferred revenue (348,419)

103,313 Other current assets and liabilities 2,890

(1,715) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (665,285)

(230,689)







Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (20,168)

(83,559) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired -

(75,093) Proceeds from sale of divested business 13,200

- Purchases of aircraft held for sale (4,240)

(40,105) Proceeds from sale of aircraft held for sale, net 68,308

51,208 Other 267

- Capitalized software development costs (16,497)

(27,693) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 40,870

(175,242)







Cash flows from financing activities





Purchase of shares for treasury (28)

(7,687) Purchase of fractional shares (3)

- Proceeds from notes payable 70,000

- Repayment of notes payable (70,000)

- Proceeds from long-term debt 382,200

259,200 Repayments of long-term debt (59,523)

- Payment of debt issuance costs (21,692)

(6,727) Net cash provided by financing activities 300,954

244,786







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,867)

(5,424)







Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (327,328)

(166,569) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 620,153

786,722 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 292,825

$ 620,153

Definitions of Key Operating Metrics

Active Members. We define Active Members as the number of Connect, Core, and UP for Business membership accounts that generated membership revenue in a given period and are active as of the end of the reporting period. We use Active Members to assess the adoption of our premium offerings which is a key factor in our penetration of the market in which we operate and a key driver of membership and flight revenue.

Active Users. We define Active Users as Active Members and jet card holders as of the reporting date plus unique non-member consumers who completed a revenue generating flight at least once in the given quarter and excludes wholesale flight activity. While a unique consumer can complete multiple revenue generating flights on our platform in a given period, that unique user is counted as only one Active User. We use Active Users to assess the adoption of our platform and frequency of transactions, which are key factors in our penetration of the market in which we operate and our growth in revenue.

Live Flight Legs. We define Live Flight Legs as the number of completed one-way revenue generating flight legs in a given period. The metric excludes empty repositioning legs and owner legs related to aircraft under management. We believe Live Flight Legs are a useful metric to measure the scale and usage of our platform, and our growth in flight revenue.

Charter FTV. We define Charter FTV as the sum of total gross spend by members and customers on all private, on-demand charter flights that are at market-based rates and are not Programmatic Flights. Charter FTV excludes customer gross spend attributable to all group charter flights with 15 or more passengers and cargo flight services. We use Charter FTV to measure the size of our private jet charter business relative to the overall industry. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above for more information about the use of Charter FTV in the calculation of Total Private Jet Flight Transaction Value and Total Flight Transaction Value.

Other Charter FTV. We define Other Charter FTV as the sum of total gross spend by customers on all group charter flights with 15 or more passengers and cargo flight services. We use Other Charter FTV to measure the size of our group charter and cargo charter businesses relative to the overall industry. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above for more information about the use of Other Charter FTV in the calculation of Total Flight Transaction Value.

Total Private Jet Flight Transaction Value per Live Flight Leg. We use Total Private Jet Flight Transaction Value per Live Flight Leg to measure the average price for each live flight leg. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above for more information regarding our use and definition of Total Private Jet Flight Transaction Value.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for (i) interest income (expense), (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) equity-based compensation expense, (v) acquisition and integration related expenses and (vi) other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance, including but not limited to, restructuring charges.

We include Adjusted EBITDA because it is a supplemental measure used by our management team for assessing operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is used in conjunction with bonus program target achievement determinations, strategic internal planning, annual budgeting, allocating resources and making operating decisions. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information for historical period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses and variable amounts.

Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin. We calculate Adjusted Contribution as gross profit (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization and adjusted further for (i) equity-based compensation included in cost of revenue, (ii) acquisition and integration expense included in cost of revenue, (iii) restructuring expense in cost of revenue and (iv) other items included in cost of revenue that are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance. Adjusted Contribution Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted Contribution by total revenue.

We include Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin as supplemental measures for assessing operating performance. Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin are used to understand our ability to achieve profitability over time through scale and leveraging costs. In addition, Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin provides useful information for historical period-to-period comparisons of our business and to identify trends.

Total Private Jet Flight Transaction Value. We calculate Total Private Jet Flight Transaction Value as the sum of total gross spend by members and customers on all private jet flight services, which excludes all group charter flights with 15 or more passengers and cargo flight services. Total Private Jet Flight Transaction Value reflects the Flight revenue recognized from Programmatic Flights (as defined below) and private, on-demand charter flights by members and customers. "Programmatic Flights" are all flights that were flown subject to a Wheels Up Member Flight Service Agreement, Custom Corporate Agreement or other similar agreement (excluding jet cards) that provides for guaranteed aircraft availability, shorter call-out periods, capped rate protection or fixed rates, and other benefits.

We calculate Total Flight Transaction Value as Total Private Jet Flight Transaction Value, plus the sum of total gross spend by customers on all group charter flights with 15 or more passengers and cargo flight services.

We include Total Private Jet Flight Transaction Value and Total Flight Transaction Value as supplemental measures for assessing the size of the markets which we serve.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net loss $ (81,115)

$ (224,910)

$ (487,387)

$ (555,547) Add back (deduct)













Interest expense 14,220

7,515

41,255

7,515 Interest income (31)

(2,058)

(6,121)

(3,670) Income tax expense 632

(335)

1,383

170 Other expense, net (162)

(464)

660

1,041 Depreciation and amortization 13,506

19,074

58,533

65,936 Change in fair value of warrant liability (54)

(1,251)

(739)

(9,516) Loss on divestiture -

-

2,991

- Equity-based compensation expense 3,983

23,140

25,633

88,979 Acquisition and integration expenses(1) -

5,177

2,108

21,269 Restructuring charges(2) 2,749

4,215

43,655

10,380 Atlanta Member Operations Center set-up expense(3) 3,673

-

30,568

- Certificate consolidation expense(4) 576

-

11,375

- Impairment of goodwill(5) -

118,000

126,200

180,000 Other(6) 3,901

8,192

4,018

8,192 Adjusted EBITDA $ (38,122)

$ (43,705)

$ (145,868)

$ (185,251)

__________________ (1) Consists of expenses incurred associated with acquisitions, as well as integration-related charges incurred within one year of acquisition date primarily related to system conversions, re-branding costs and fees paid to external advisors. (2) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, includes restructuring charges related to the Company's restructuring plan ("Restructuring Plan") and related strategic business expenses incurred to support significant changes to our member programs and certain aspects of our operations, primarily consisting of consultancy fees associated with designing and implementing changes to our member programs and obtaining financing, and severance and recruiting expenses associated with executive transitions and other employee separation programs as part of our cost reduction initiatives. For the year ended December 31, 2022, includes restructuring charges for employee separation programs following strategic business decisions. (3) Consists of expenses associated with establishing the Company's Member Operations Center located in Atlanta Georgia area (the "Atlanta Member Operations Center") and its operations primarily including redundant operating expenses during the transition period, relocation expenses for employees and costs associated with onboarding new employees. The Atlanta Member Operations Center began operating on May 15, 2023. (4) Consists of expenses incurred to execute consolidation of our U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA") operating certificates primarily including pilot training and retention programs and consultancy fees associated with planning and implementing the consolidation process. (5) Represents non-cash impairment charge related to goodwill recognized in the second and third quarters of 2023, and the third and fourth quarters of 2022. (6) For each of the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, includes amounts reserved during the fourth quarter of 2023 related to Parts and supplies inventory deemed in excess after evaluation of future business need offset by an increase in Adjusted EBITDA loss due to collections of certain aged receivables which reduced Adjusted EBITDA loss in the reconciliation presented for the year ended December 31, 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, includes charges related to an individually immaterial litigation settlement during the third quarter of 2023. For each of the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, includes amounts related to a one-time charge for certain aged receivables and inventory.



Refer to "Supplemental Expense Information" below, for further information

Refer to "Supplemental Expense Information" below, for further information

Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin The following table reconciles Adjusted Contribution to gross profit (loss), which is the most directly comparable

GAAP measure (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue $ 246,380

$ 408,257

$ 1,253,317

$ 1,579,760 Less: Cost of revenue 250,925

395,627

1,232,506

1,540,325 Less: Depreciation and amortization 13,506

19,074

58,533

65,936 Gross profit (loss) (18,051)

(6,444)

(37,722)

(26,501) Gross margin (7.3) %

(1.6) %

(3.0) %

(1.7) % Add back:













Depreciation and amortization 13,506

19,074

58,533

65,936 Equity-based compensation expense in cost of

revenue 830

3,136

3,927

$ 14,456 Acquisition and integration expense in cost of

revenue(1) -

2,410

-

3,060 Restructuring expense in cost of revenue(2) -

34

1,075

34 Atlanta Member Operations Center set-up

expense in cost of revenue(3) 2,264

-

24,704

- Certificate consolidation expense in cost of

revenue(4) 324

-

8,044

- Other(5) 3,975

961

3,975

961 Adjusted Contribution $ 2,848

$ 19,171

$ 62,536

$ 57,946 Adjusted Contribution Margin 1.2 %

4.7 %

5.0 %

3.7 %

__________________



(1) Consists of expenses incurred associated with acquisitions, as well as integration-related charges incurred within one year of acquisition date. (2) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, includes restructuring charges related to the Restructuring Plan and other employee separation programs as part of our cost reduction initiatives. (3) Consists of expenses associated with establishing the Atlanta Member Operations Center and its operations primarily including redundant operating expenses during the transition period, relocation expenses for employees and costs associated with onboarding new employees. The Atlanta Member Operations Center began operating on May 15, 2023. (4) Consists of expenses incurred to execute consolidation of our FAA operating certificates primarily including pilot training and retention programs and consultancy fees associated with planning and implementing the consolidation process. (5) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, includes amounts reserved during the fourth quarter of 2023 related to Parts and supplies inventory deemed in excess after evaluation of future business needs. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, includes amounts related to a one-time charge for certain aged inventory.

Flight Transaction Value The following table reconciles each of Total Private Jet Flight Transaction Value and Total Flight Transaction Value

to Flight revenue, which is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure (in thousands). The table below omits

the results of Air Partner before April 1, 2022, the date of acquisition



Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2021 Flight revenue $ 884,065

$ 1,073,094

$ 873,724 Add back (deduct):









Charter revenue in Flight revenue(1) (195,092)

(132,501)

(180,113) Charter FTV(2) 333,898

232,126

180,113 Total Private Jet Flight Transaction Value 1,022,871

1,172,719

873,724 Other Charter FTV(2) 177,345

164,318

- Total Flight Transaction Value $ 1,200,216

$ 1,337,037

$ 873,724

__________________



(1) Represents the portion of Flight revenue not attributable to Programmatic Flights (2) See "Definitions of Key Operating Metrics" for more information about Charter FTV and Other CharterFTV

Supplemental Revenue Information

(In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,

Change in 2023

2022

$

% Membership $ 19,077

$ 23,056

$ (3,979)

(17) % Flight 202,374

273,743

(71,369)

(26) % Aircraft management 10,398

61,846

(51,448)

(83) % Other 14,531

49,612

(35,081)

(71) % Total $ 246,380

$ 408,257

$ (161,877)

(40) %































(In thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Change in 2023

2022

$

% Membership $ 82,857

$ 90,132

$ (7,275)

(8) % Flight 884,065

1,073,094

(189,029)

(18) % Aircraft management 175,829

242,032

(66,203)

(27) % Other 110,566

174,502

(63,936)

(37) % Total $ 1,253,317

$ 1,579,760

$ (326,443)

(21) %

Supplemental Expense Information



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Cost of

revenue

Technology

and

development

Sales and

marketing

General and

administrative

Total Equity-based compensation expense $ 830

$ 319

$ (17)

$ 2,851

$ 3,983 Restructuring charges -

-

-

2,749

2,749 Atlanta Member Operations Center set-up

expense 2,264

-

-

1,409

3,673 Certificate consolidation expense 324

-

-

252

576 Other 3,975

-

-

(74)

3,901









































Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Cost of

revenue

Technology

and

development

Sales and

marketing

General and

administrative

Total Equity-based compensation expense $ 3,927

$ 2,096

$ 1,764

$ 17,846

$ 25,633 Acquisition and integration expenses -

53

134

1,921

2,108 Restructuring charges 1,075

6,940

2,761

32,879

43,655 Atlanta Member Operations Center set-up

expense 24,704

201

-

5,662

30,568 Certificate consolidation expense 8,044

-

-

3,332

11,375 Other 3,975

-

-

43

4,018





















Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Cost of

revenue

Technology

and

development

Sales and

marketing

General and

administrative

Total Equity-based compensation expense $ 3,136

$ 1,133

$ 2,695

$ 16,176

$ 23,140 Acquisition and integration expense 2,410

-

-

2,767

5,177 Restructuring charges 34

591

332

3,258

4,215 Other 961

-

-

7,231

8,192









































Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

Cost of

revenue

Technology

and

development

Sales and

marketing

General and

administrative

Total Equity-based compensation expense $ 14,456

$ 3,180

$ 11,009

$ 60,334

$ 88,979 Acquisition and integration expense 3,060

-

-

18,209

21,269 Restructuring charges 34

591

332

9,423

10,380 Other 961

-

-

7,231

8,192

