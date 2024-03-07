Couchbase, Inc.: Couchbase Appoints Julie Irish as Chief Information Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), the cloud database platform company, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Julie Irish as senior vice president and chief information officer. In this role, Irish will drive Couchbase's global IT strategy in alignment with the company's key business objectives.

Irish brings nearly 20 years of experience leading business operations, information technology, system implementation, migrations and strategic planning. She was most recently vice president of business applications and IT at New Relic where she scaled the function, led the delivery of complex IT projects and supported the company's migration to a consumption-based business model. Before that, Irish held leadership positions at Harvard Business Publishing and startup RichRelevance.

"Julie's appointment marks a key milestone in the next phase of Couchbase's expansion, and we're very pleased to welcome her as our first CIO," said Matt Cain, chair, president and CEO of Couchbase. "With an excellent track record and deep expertise in technology innovation, Julie's leadership will further enable our world-class team as we scale beyond inflection and unlock the next phase of our growth with our database-as-a-service Couchbase Capella."

Irish will lead the global IT and security team and will set the strategy for systems and IT to position Couchbase's internal infrastructure for future growth and effectiveness. Her extensive experience leading organizations through complexity and building strong business partnering teams will be essential in accelerating Couchbase's business expansion while equipping the global team with improved systems, tools and processes.

"The strategic use of technology is critical to scaling across all functions to drive growth. It's an exciting time to join Couchbase as more customers transition to the Couchbase Capella offering and consumption models. Couchbase has built a strong technology foundation, and I am honored to join the company contributing my insights, setting strategic priorities and collaborating with the world-class team," added Irish.

About Couchbase

Modern customer experiences need a flexible database platform that can power applications spanning from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase's mission is to simplify how developers and architects develop, deploy and run modern applications wherever they are. We have reimagined the database with our fast, flexible and affordable cloud database platform Capella, allowing organizations to quickly build applications that deliver premium experiences to their customers - all with best-in-class price performance. More than 30% of the Fortune 100 trust Couchbase to power their modern applications. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @couchbase.

