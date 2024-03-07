TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) ("Real" or the "Company"), a technology platform reshaping real estate for agents, home buyers, and sellers, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.
"Real delivered another record year in 2023, despite a challenging industry backdrop. Our performance both in the quarter and for the full year is a testament to our unique agent value proposition, our scalable technology platform, and our efficient operating model," said Tamir Poleg, Real's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our differentiated technology and service offering continues to empower agents to grow their businesses against the odds, while improving the experience for home buyers and sellers. Looking forward, we're excited to continue leading the industry with cutting-edge innovations, including the One Real consumer-facing app and the Real Wallet financial ecosystem, which were designed to enhance the Real experience for agents and their clients."
"We are thrilled by the momentum we're seeing across our agent base, which has now reached the 16,000 agent milestone. This achievement is a clear indication of the attractiveness of Real's platform, and our unique, collaborative culture. With the formal launch of our Private Label and ProTeams programs in January, it is now easier than ever for independent brokerages and teams to join Real - and experience all of the benefits associated with being a part of the fastest-growing, publicly traded brokerage firm," said Sharran Srivatsaa, President of Real.
"Real achieved significant growth in Revenue, Gross profit, and Adjusted EBITDA1 in 2023, underscoring the strength and scalability of our business model," said Michelle Ressler, Real's Chief Financial Officer. "We look forward to building on this progress and delivering year-over-year growth across each of these metrics in 2024."
Q4 and Full Year 2023 Operational Highlights
- The total value of completed real estate transactions reached $6.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 92% from $3.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year 2023, the total value of completed real estate transactions reached $25.9 billion, an increase of 80% from $14.4 billion for the full year 2022.
- The total number of transactions closed was 17,749 in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 82% from 9,745 in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year 2023, the total number of transactions closed was 66,646, an increase of 78% from 37,450 for the full year 2022.
- The total number of agents on the platform increased to 13,650 at the end of the fourth quarter, a 66% year-over-year increase. As of March 7, 2024, approximately 16,000 agents are now on the Real platform.
Q4 2023 Financial Highlights
- Revenue rose to $181.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 89% from $96.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Gross profit reached $15.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 89% from $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Net loss attributable to owners of the Company was $12.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $6.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA was positive $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to negative ($0.1) million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA excluding a non-recurring stock based compensation balance sheet adjustment, which totaled $6.2 million in the quarter, was positive $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a $2.4 million improvement from negative ($0.1) million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Operating expenses, which include General & Administrative, Marketing, and Research and Development expenses, increased by 76% to $26.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from $15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Operating expenses include a 70% year-over-year increase in revenue share expense, which was $6.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 include a $5.1 million out of period adjustment in stock based compensation expense that was recorded in the current period.
- Adjusted operating expenses2, which reflect operating expenses less revenue share expense, stock-based compensation, depreciation and other unique or non-cash expenses, were $11.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 46% from $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Loss per share was $0.07 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a $0.04 loss per share in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- The Company repurchased 765,000 common shares for $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, pursuant to its normal course issuer bid.
- Operating expense per transaction excluding revenue share was $1,124 in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decline of 2% from $1,146 in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating expense per transaction was $632, a decline of 20% from $787 in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights
- Revenue for the full year 2023 was $689.2 million, an increase of 81% from $381.8 million for the full year 2022.
- Gross profit for the full year 2023 reached $62.9 million, up 97% from $32.0 million for the full year 2022.
- Net loss attributable to owners of the Company for the full year 2023 was $27.5 million, compared to a loss of $20.6 million for the full year 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA was positive $13.9 million for the full year 2023, compared to negative ($0.7) million for the full year 2022. Adjusted EBITDA excluding a non-recurring stock based compensation balance sheet adjustment, which totaled $6.2 million for the year, was positive $7.6 million for the full year 2023, an improvement from negative ($0.7) million for the full year 2022.
- Operating expenses, which include General & Administrative, Marketing, and Research and Development expenses, increased by 72% to $88.9 million for the full year 2023, up from $51.7 million for the full year 2022. Operating expenses include an 86% year-over-year increase in revenue share expense, which was $27.9 million for the full year 2023, compared to $15.0 million for the full year 2022.
- Adjusted operating expenses, which reflect operating expenses less revenue share expense, stock-based compensation, depreciation and other unique or non-cash expenses, were $42.8 million for the full year 2023, an increase of 55% from $27.7 million for the full year 2022.
- Loss per share was $0.15 for the full year 2023, compared to a $0.12 loss per share for the full year 2022.
- The Company repurchased 2 million common shares for $2.9 million during 2023, pursuant to its normal course issuer bid.
- As of December 31, 2023 the Company held unrestricted cash and investments of $28.9 million, a $10.2 million increase from the prior year. These figures reflect $14.7 million held in cash and an additional $14.2 million held in investments in financial assets.
1 There are references to "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-recurring stock based compensation balance sheet adjustment" in this press release, which are non-IFRS measures. See accompanying note under the heading "Non-IFRS Measures" for an explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures.
2 There are references to "Adjusted operating expenses" in this press release, which is a non-IFRS measure. See accompanying note under the heading "Non-IFRS Measures" for an explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures.
Real expects to file in March 2024 audited consolidated financial statements and related notes for the period ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, the related management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, and its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in its annual report on Form 40-F on EDGAR (www.sec.gov) and with the Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).
Non-IFRS Measures
This news release includes reference to "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-recurring stock-based compensation balance sheet adjustment" and "Adjusted Operating Expense", which are non-International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") financial measures. Non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
Adjusted EBITDA is used as an alternative to net income by removing major non-cash items,such as depreciation, amortization, interest, stock-based compensation, current and deferred income tax expenses and other items management considers non-operating in nature.
Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-recurring stock based compensation balance sheet adjustment is used as an alternative to net income by removing major non-cash items such as depreciation, amortization, interest, stock-based compensation, current and deferred income tax expenses and other items management considers non-operating in nature, but removes a non-recurring balance sheet adjustment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Adjusted Operating Expense is used as an alternative to operating expenses by removing major non-cash items such as stock-based compensation, depreciation, and other unique or non-cash expenses, while retaining ongoing fixed operating expenses and excluding variable cash expenses associated with revenue share.
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-recurring stock-based compensation balance sheet adjustment, and Adjusted Operating Expense have no direct comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has used or included these non-IFRS measures solely to provide investors with added insight into Real's financial performance. Readers are cautioned that such non-IFRS measures may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-recurring stock based compensation balance sheet adjustment are reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and are presented in the table below labeled Reconciliation of Total Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Owners of the Company to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-recurring stock-based compensation balance sheet adjustment. Our Adjusted Operating Expense reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure is presented on a quarterly basis for the prior two fiscal years in the table below labeled Reconciliation of Operating Expense to Adjusted Operating Expense.
|THE REAL BROKERAGE, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|(unaudited)
|As of
|December 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
14,707
$
10,846
|Restricted cash
12,948
7,481
|Investments in financial assets
14,222
7,892
|Trade receivables
6,441
1,547
|Other receivables
63
74
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
2,132
529
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
50,513
28,369
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|Intangible assets
3,442
3,708
|Goodwill
8,993
10,262
|Property and equipment
1,600
1,350
|Right-of-use assets
-
73
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
14,035
15,393
|TOTAL ASSETS
64,548
43,762
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
571
474
|Accrued liabilities
13,374
11,866
|Customer deposits
12,948
7,481
|Other payables
302
1,188
|Lease liabilities
-
96
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
27,195
21,105
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Warrants outstanding
269
242
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
269
242
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
27,464
21,347
|EQUITY
|EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS
|Share premium
62,567
63,204
|Stock-based compensation reserve
52,937
25,083
|Deficit
(78,205
)
(50,704
)
|Other reserves
(167
)
(469
)
|Treasury Stock, at cost
(257
)
(14,962
)
|EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS
36,875
22,152
|Non-controlling interests
209
263
|TOTAL EQUITY
37,084
22,415
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
64,548
43,762
|THE REAL BROKERAGE, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Revenues
$
181,341
$
96,118
$
689,158
$
381,756
|Commissions and other agent-related costs
165,810
87,898
626,285
349,806
|Gross Profit
15,531
8,220
62,873
31,950
|General & administrative expenses
15,387
7,121
42,913
24,155
|Marketing expenses
9,084
7,061
38,611
22,674
|Research and development expenses
2,325
1,002
7,359
4,867
|Operating Loss
(11,265
)
(6,964
)
(26,010
)
(19,746
)
|Other income/(expenses), net
(693
)
62
(587
)
729
|Listing expenses
-
(16
)
-
(151
)
|Finance expenses, net
(32
)
159
(619
)
(1,167
)
|Net Loss
(11,990
)
(6,759
)
(27,216
)
(20,335
)
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
(26
)
50
285
242
|Net Loss Attributable to Owners of the Company
(11,964
)
(6,809
)
(27,501
)
(20,577
)
|Other comprehensive income/(loss), Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|Cumulative (gain)/loss on investments in debt instruments classified as at FVTOCI reclassified to profit or loss
116
128
330
(407
)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
(38
)
(58
)
(28
)
285
|Total Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Owners of the Company
(11,886
)
(6,739
)
(27,199
)
(20,699
)
|Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to NCI
(26
)
50
285
242
|Total Comprehensive Loss
(11,912
)
(6,689
)
(26,914
)
(20,457
)
|Loss per share
|Weighted-average number of Common Shares
182,450
179,103
178,127
178,201
|Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.15
)
$
(0.12
)
|THE REAL BROKERAGE, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net Loss
$
(11,990
)
$
(6,759
)
$
(27,216
)
$
(20,335
)
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation and amortization
298
108
1,128
333
|Impairment of goodwill
-
-
723
-
|Equity-settled share-based payment
19,423
13,877
38,403
16,201
|Finance costs
(65
)
(70
)
91
167
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade receivables
(3,902
)
(764
)
(4,894
)
(1,293
)
|Other receivables
12
-
11
(51
)
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
(807
)
253
(1,603
)
(81
)
|Accounts payable
(82
)
(835
)
97
420
|Accrued liabilities
(4,316
)
(917
)
7,752
5,316
|Customer deposits
(3,385
)
(2,599
)
5,467
4,170
|Other payables
(1,770
)
(340
)
(86
)
1,148
|NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(6,584
)
1,954
19,873
5,995
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of property and equipment
(182
)
(481
)
(629
)
(1,408
)
|Acquisition of subsidiaries
-
(707
)
-
(8,152
)
|Investment deposits in debt instruments held at FVTOCI
(81
)
1,306
(6,847
)
(125
)
|Investment withdrawals in debt instruments held at FVTOCI
2
637
847
637
|NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(261
)
755
(6,629
)
(9,048
)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of common shares
(1,104
)
(1,149
)
(2,865
)
(8,060
)
|Shares withheld for taxes
(362
)
-
(362
)
-
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
(90
)
192
502
265
|Payment of lease liabilities
-
33
(96
)
(35
)
|Cash payment for contingent consideration
-
-
(800
)
-
|Dividends paid to non-controlling interest
(36
)
48
(339
)
(19
)
|NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(1,592
)
(876
)
(3,960
)
(7,849
)
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(7,714
)
(6,300
)
9,284
(10,902
)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
35,339
24,547
18,327
29,129
|Fluctuations in foreign currency
29
80
44
100
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH BALANCE, ENDING BALANCE
$
27,655
$
18,327
$
27,655
$
18,327
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES:
|Share-based compensation as part of Expetitle consideration
-
-
-
4,325
|Share-based compensation as part of LemonBrew consideration
-
-
-
450
|THE REAL BROKERAGE, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
|AND ADJUSTED EBITDA EXCLUDING NON-RECURRING STOCK BASED COMPENSATION BALANCE SHEET ADJUSTMENT
|(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
|Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss
$
(11,886
)
$
(6,739
)
$
(27,199
)
$
(20,699
)
|Add/(Deduct):
|Finance Expenses, net
32
(170
)
619
1,167
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
(26
)
50
285
242
|Cumulative (Gain)/Loss on Investments in Debt Instruments Classified as at FVTOCI Reclassified to Profit or Loss
(116
)
(128
)
(330
)
407
|Depreciation
298
108
1,128
333
|Stock Based Compensation Adjustments
19,423
6,132
38,403
16,700
|Goodwill Impairment
723
-
723
-
|Listing Expenses
-
16
-
151
|Restructuring Expenses
58
160
223
222
|Other Professional Expenses
-
456
-
762
|Adjusted EBITDA1
8,506
(115
)
13,852
(715
)
|Non-Recurring Stock Based Compensation Balance Sheet Adjustment
6,208
6,208
|Adjusted EBITDA1 Excluding Non-Recurring Stock Based Compensation Balance Sheet Adjustment
2,298
(115
)
7,644
(715
)
|1Adjusted EBITDA for December 31, 2022 has been restated to account for Stock-Based Compensation recognized in Cost of Goods Sold.
|THE REAL BROKERAGE, INC.
|BREAKOUT OF REVENUE BY SEGMENT
|(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
|Main revenue streams
|Commissions
$
180,417
$
97,327
$
684,873
$
379,868
|Title
480
477
2,990
1,869
|Mortgage Income
444
19
1,295
19
|Total Revenue
181,341
97,823
689,158
381,756
THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSE TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSE BY QUARTER
|(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|(unaudited)
2022
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
|Operating Expense
$10,129
$13,496
$12,886
$15,184
$17,846
$21,499
$22,742
$26,796
|Less: Revenue Share Expense
2,703
4,376
3,876
4,020
5,434
7,684
7,946
6,840
|Revenue Share Expense (% of revenue)
4.4%
3.9%
3.5%
4.2%
5.0%
4.1%
3.7%
3.8%
|Less:
|Stock-Based Compensation - Employees
1,205
897
281
608
1,019
1,214
285
6,543
|Stock-Based Compensation - Agents
582
547
1,776
2,614
1,541
1,640
2,769
1,830
|Depreciation Expense
3
135
87
108
269
284
277
298
|Restructuring Expense
-
-
62
160
41
44
80
58
|Subtotal
1,790
1,579
2,206
3,490
2,870
3,182
3,411
8,729
|Adjusted Operating Expense1
5,636
7,541
6,804
7,674
9,542
10,633
11,385
11,226
|Adjusted Operating Expense (% of revenue)
9.1%
6.7%
6.1%
8.0%
8.8%
5.7%
5.3%
6.2%
|1Adjusted operating expense excludes revenue share, stock-based compensation, depreciation and other non-recurring or non-cash expenses.
THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.
|KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS BY QUARTER
|(unaudited)
2022
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
|Transaction Data
|Closed Transaction Sides
6,248
10,224
11,233
9,745
10,963
17,537
20,397
17,749
|Total Value of Home Side Transactions ($, billions)
2.4
4.2
4.2
3.5
4.0
7.0
8.1
6.8
|Median Home Sale Price ($, thousands)
$345
$375
$360
$348
$350
$369
$370
$355
|Agent Metrics
|Total Agents
4,500
5,600
6,700
8,200
10,000
11,500
12,175
13,650
|Agent Churn Rate (%)
7.9
7.2
7.3
4.4
8.3
6.5
10.8
6.2
|Revenue Churn Rate (%)
1.6
2.1
2.5
2.4
4.3
3.8
4.5
4.9
|Headcount and Efficiency Metrics
|Full-Time Employees
112
121
122
118
127
145
162
159
|Full-Time Employees, Excluding One Real Title and One Real Mortgage
82
91
87
84
88
102
120
118
|Headcount Efficiency Ratio1
1:55
1:62
1:77
1:98
1:114
1:113
1:101
1:116
|Revenue Per Full Time Employee ($, thousands)2
$752
$1,235
$1,283
$1,144
$1,226
$1,817
$1,789
$1,537
|Operating Expense Excluding Revenue Share ($, thousands)
$7,426
$9,120
$9,010
$11,164
$12,412
$13,815
$14,796
$19,956
|Operating Expense Per Transaction Excluding Revenue Share ($)
$1,189
$892
$802
$1,146
$1,132
$788
$725
$1,124
|Adjusted Operating Expense ($, thousands)3
$5,636
$7,541
$6,804
$7,674
$9,542
$10,633
$11,385
$11,226
|Adjusted Operating Expense Per Transaction ($)
$902
$738
$606
$787
$870
$606
$558
$632
|1Defined as the ratio of full-time brokerage employees (excluding One Real Title and One Real Mortgage employees) to the number of agents on our platform.
|2Reflects total Revenue divided by full-time brokerage employees (excluding One Real Title and One Real Mortgage employees).
|3Adjusted operating expense excludes revenue share, stock-based compensation, depreciation and other non-recurring or non-cash expenses.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, information relating to Real's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call, the release of the financial results and the business and strategic plans of Real.
Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real's business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, slowdowns in real estate markets, economic and industry downturns and Real's ability to attract new agents and retain current agents. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.
About Real
Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life's most complex transaction simple. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence in all 50 states throughout the U.S. and Canada, Real supports 16,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.
