MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.

Dr. Yoav Zeif, Stratasys' Chief Executive Officer stated, "We continued to differentiate ourselves in 2023, achieving our tenth consecutive quarter of profitability on an adjusted basis. We also delivered 1.3% full year revenue growth when adjusted for divestitures despite a persistently challenging backdrop for our customers. Revenue in the fourth quarter was driven by another record for consumables sales, demonstrating how utilization of our systems remains strong, while a relentless focus on cost control contributed to improved margins."

Dr. Zeif continued, "We are innovating and investing as we expand our leadership in additive manufacturing. Our newest and most advanced FDM offering, the F3300, is building a strong pipeline of interest after announcing Toyota as its first customer, and engagement across our entire suite of offerings remains robust. As macro-economic conditions normalize and capital spending constraints ease, we believe the pent-up demand for our best-in-class offerings will unlock, driving the next phase of outsized growth and increased profitability for our company."

Summary - Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Compared to Fourth Quarter 2022:

Revenue of $156.3 million compared to $159.3 million.

GAAP gross margin of 44.7%, compared to 43.1%.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 48.8%, compared to 48.4%.

GAAP operating income of $5.7 million, compared to operating income of $1.6 million.

Non-GAAP operating income of $2.0 million, compared to operating income of $5.1 million.

GAAP net loss of $15.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income of $1.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $7.7 million, compared to $10.7 million.

Cash used in operations of $7.7 million, compared to cash used in operations of $18.1 million.

Summary - 2023 Financial Results Compared to 2022:

Revenue of $627.6 million compared to $651.5 million.

GAAP gross margin of 42.5%, compared to 42.4%.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 48.2%, compared to 48.0%.

GAAP operating loss of $87.6 million, compared to an operating loss of $57.2 million.

Non-GAAP operating income of $12.6 million, compared to operating income of $13.5 million.

GAAP net loss of $123.1 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $29.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income of $7.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $35.0 million, compared to $36.1 million.

Cash used in operations of $61.6 million, compared to cash used in operations of $75.4 million.

Financial Outlook:

Based on current market conditions and assuming that the impacts of global inflationary pressures, relatively high interest rates and supply chain costs do not impede economic activity further, the Company is providing the following outlook for 2024:

Full year revenue of $630 million to $645 million, improving sequentially through the year. Compare to 2023 revenue of approximately $616 million excluding divestments and annualizing Covestro.

Based on current logistics and materials costs, full year gross margins of 49.0%-49.5%, improving sequentially through the year.

Full year operating expenses in a range of $292 million to $297 million.

Full year non-GAAP operating margins in a range of 2.5% to 3.5%.

GAAP net loss of $88 million to $72 million, or ($1.24) to ($1.01) per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income of $9 million to $14 million, or $0.12 to $0.19 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $40 million to $45 million.

Capital expenditures of $20 million to $25 million.

Positive cash flow from operating activities.

Non-GAAP earnings guidance excludes $29 million to $31 million of projected amortization of intangible assets, $26 million to $28 million of share-based compensation expense, and reorganization and other expenses of $29 million to $35 million. Non-GAAP guidance includes tax adjustments of $2 million to $3 million on the above non-GAAP items.

Appropriate reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are provided in a table at the end of our press release and slide presentation, with itemized detail concerning the non-GAAP financial measures.

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, healthcare, fashion and education. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release regarding Stratasys' strategy, and the statements regarding its projected future financial performance, including the financial guidance concerning its expected results for 2023 and beyond, are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with Stratasys' business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the extent of our success at introducing new or improved products and solutions that gain market share; the extent of growth of the 3D printing market generally; the global macro-economic environment, including headwinds caused by inflation, relatively high interest rates, unfavorable currency exchange rates and uncertain economic conditions; changes in our overall strategy, including as related to any restructuring activities and our capital expenditures; the impact of potential shifts in the prices or margins of the products that we sell or services that we provide, including due to a shift towards lower margin products or services; the impact of competition and new technologies; the outcome of our board of directors' comprehensive process to explore strategic alternatives for our company; potential further charges against earnings that we could be required to take due to impairment of additional goodwill or other intangible assets; the extent of our success at successfully consummating and integrating into our existing business acquisitions or investments in new businesses, technologies, products or services; the potential adverse impact of recent global interruptions and delays involving freight carriers and other third parties on our supply chain and distribution network; global market, political and economic conditions, and in the countries in which we operate in particular; potential adverse effects of Israel's retaliatory war against the terrorist organization Hamas; costs and potential liability relating to litigation and regulatory proceedings; risks related to infringement of our intellectual property rights by others or infringement of others' intellectual property rights by us; the extent of our success at maintaining our liquidity and financing our operations and capital needs; the impact of tax regulations on our results of operations and financial condition; and those additional factors referred to in Item 3.D "Key Information - Risk Factors", Item 4, "Information on the Company", Item 5, "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects," and all other parts of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, which we expect to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, in the coming days (the "2023 Annual Report"). Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made throughout our 2023 Annual Report and the Reports of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K that attach Stratasys' unaudited, condensed consolidated financial statements and its review of its results of operations and financial condition, for the quarterly periods throughout 2024, which will be furnished to the SEC throughout 2024, and our other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any guidance provided, and other forward-looking statements made, in this press release are provided or made (as applicable) as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP data included herein, which excludes certain items as described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful information for investors and shareholders of our company in gauging our results of operations (i) on an ongoing basis after excluding mergers, acquisitions and divestments related expense or gains and reorganization-related charges or gains, and legal provisions, (ii) excluding non-cash items such as stock-based compensation expenses, acquired intangible assets amortization, including intangible assets amortization related to equity method investments, impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill, revaluation of our investments and the corresponding tax effect of those items, (iii) for certain non-GAAP measures, after eliminating the impact of changes attributable to currency exchange rate fluctuations, and (iv) after excluding changes in revenues solely attributable to divestitures of former subsidiary companies. These non-GAAP adjustments either do not reflect actual cash outlays that impact our liquidity and our financial condition or have a non-recurring impact on the statement of operations, as assessed by management. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses our performance for internal planning and forecasting purposes. The limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures are that they provide a view of our results of operations without including all items indicated above during a period, which may not provide a comparable view of our performance to other companies in our industry. Investors and other readers should consider non-GAAP measures only as supplements to, not as substitutes for or as superior measures to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Stratasys Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,585 $ 150,470 Short-term bank deposits 80,000 177,367 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,449 and $861 as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 172,009 144,739 Inventories 192,976 194,054 Prepaid expenses 7,929 5,767 Other current assets 24,596 27,823 Total current assets 560,095 700,220 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 197,552 195,063 Goodwill 100,051 64,953 Other intangible assets, net 127,781 121,402 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,895 18,122 Long-term investments 115,083 141,610 Other non-current assets 14,448 18,420 Total non-current assets 573,810 559,570 Total assets $ 1,133,905 $ 1,259,790 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 46,785 $ 72,921 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 36,656 45,912 Accrued compensation and related benefits 33,877 34,432 Deferred revenues - short-term 52,610 50,220 Operating lease liabilities - short-term 6,498 7,169 Total current liabilities 176,426 210,654 Non-current liabilities Deferred revenues - long-term 23,655 25,214 Deferred income taxes 723 5,638 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 12,162 10,670 Contingent consideration 11,900 23,707 Other non-current liabilities 24,200 24,475 Total non-current liabilities 72,640 89,704 Total liabilities 249,066 300,358 Equity Ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 nominal value, authorized 180,000 shares; 69,656 shares and 67,086 shares issued 195 187 and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 3,091,649 3,048,915 Additional paid-in capital Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,079 ) (12,818 ) Accumulated deficit (2,199,926 ) (2,076,852 ) Total Equity 884,839 959,432 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,133,905 $ 1,259,790

Stratasys Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Products $ 110,388 $ 111,197 $ 433,741 $ 452,124 Services 45,949 48,062 193,857 199,359 156,337 159,259 627,598 651,483 Cost of revenues Products 58,275 58,180 226,510 234,601 Services 28,304 32,431 134,064 140,415 86,579 90,611 360,574 375,016 Gross profit 69,758 68,648 267,024 276,467 Operating expenses Research and development, net 25,078 21,387 94,425 92,876 Selling, general and administrative 39,006 45,665 260,179 240,750 64,084 67,052 354,604 333,626 Operating income (loss) 5,674 1,596 (87,580 ) (57,159 ) Gain from deconsolidation of subsidiary - - - 39,136 Financial income, net 846 2,309 2,993 229 Income (loss) before income taxes 6,520 3,905 (84,587 ) (17,794 ) Income tax expense (637 ) (2,658 ) (5,782 ) (5,454 ) Share in losses of associated companies (20,839 ) (3,637 ) (32,705 ) (5,726 ) Net loss $ (14,956 ) $ (2,390 ) $ (123,074 ) $ (28,974 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (0.22 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (1.79 ) $ (0.44 ) Diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (1.79 ) $ (0.44 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 69,375 66,908 68,666 66,491 Diluted 69,375 66,908 68,666 66,491

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Non-GAAP 2023 2022 Non-GAAP 2022 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts) Gross profit (1) $ 69,758 $ 6,565 $ 76,323 $ 68,648 $ 8,423 $ 77,071 Operating income (1,2) 5,674 (3,659 ) 2,015 1,596 3,456 5,052 Net income (loss) (1,2,3) (14,956 ) 16,604 1,648 (2,390 ) 6,940 4,550 Net income (loss) per diluted share (4) $ (0.22 ) $ 0.24 $ 0.02 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.07 (1 ) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 5,446 7,297 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 879 1,041 Restructuring and other related costs 240 85 6,565 8,423 (2 ) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 1,688 2,370 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 6,997 7,664 Restructuring and other related costs 461 874 Revaluation of investments - 560 Contingent consideration (23,206 ) (19,490 ) Legal, consulting and other expenses 3,836 3,056 (10,224 ) (4,967 ) (3,659 ) 3,456 (3 ) Corresponding tax effect and other expenses 489 1,770 Equity method related amortization, divestments and impairments 19,790 1,714 Finance expenses (16 ) - $ 16,604 $ 6,940 (4 ) Weighted average number of ordinary

shares outstanding - Diluted 69,375 69,801 66,908 67,231

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Non-GAAP 2023 2022 Non-GAAP 2022 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts) Gross profit (1) $ 267,024 $ 35,764 $ 302,788 $ 276,467 $ 36,016 $ 312,483 Operating income (loss) (1,2) (87,580 ) 100,207 12,627 (57,159 ) 70,691 13,532 Net income (loss) (1,2,3) (123,074 ) 130,783 7,709 (28,974 ) 39,235 10,261 Net income (loss) per diluted share (4) $ (1.79 ) $ 1.90 $ 0.11 $ (0.44 ) $ 0.59 $ 0.15 (1 ) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 19,603 28,158 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 3,701 4,082 Restructuring and other related costs 12,460 (174 ) Impairment charges - 3,949 35,764 36,016 (2 ) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 9,167 8,950 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 27,917 29,378 Restructuring and other related costs 7,087 2,737 Revaluation of investments 4,880 3,777 Contingent consideration (22,329 ) (18,293 ) Legal, consulting and other expenses 37,721 8,126 64,443 34,676 100,207 70,691 (3 ) Corresponding tax effect 3,894 4,988 Equity method related amortization, divestments and impairments 24,871 2,285 Finance expenses 1,811 406 Net gain from sale of business - (39,136 ) $ 130,783 $ 39,235 (4 ) Weighted average number of ordinary

shares outstanding - Diluted 68,666 69,233 66,491 67,068

Stratasys Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Forward Looking Guidance Fiscal Year 2024 (in millions, except per share data) GAAP net loss ($88) to ($72) Adjustments Stock-based compensation expense $29 to $31 Intangible assets amortization expense $26 to $28 Reorganization and other $29 to $35 Tax expense (benefit) related to Non-GAAP adjustments $2 to $3 Non-GAAP net income $9 to $14 GAAP loss per share ($1.24) to ($1.01) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.12 to $0.19

