BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) is pleased to announce the successful closing of its acquisition of Chemspeed Technologies AG, a leading Swiss provider of automated laboratory R&D and QC workflow solutions. This acquisition, first announced in January 2024, marks another significant milestone in Bruker's expansion in vendor-agnostic scientific software, R&D and QC digitalization, and laboratory automation - altogether an important initiative within Bruker's strategic Project Accelerate 2.0 portfolio transformation.

Mr. Bernd Gleixner, President of the new Automation Division at Bruker BioSpin, and now Managing Director of Chemspeed, commented: "We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings, and we warmly welcome the excellent Chemspeed team to Bruker. Going forward, Chemspeed will continue to operate as a vendor-agnostic, standalone business within Bruker, maintaining its commitment to industry-leading automated laboratory solutions and customer service."

As part of Bruker, Chemspeed is expected to be near break-even for the remaining three quarters of 2024, with approximately $10 million of revenue per quarter, as it transitions to US GAAP reporting and aligns with Bruker's revenue recognition policies. By 2025, we anticipate Chemspeed to be 2-3 cents accretive to Bruker's non-GAAP EPS. Going forward, we expect high-single digit to low double-digit organic revenue growth and steady, significant margin expansion. The Chemspeed acquisition is a testament to Bruker's commitment to strategic expansion and innovation in the fields of automated R&D and QC laboratory solutions, lab digitalization and scientific software.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

