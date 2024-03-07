TrendMiner Unveils Improved SaaS Platform as part of a Strategic Partnership with AWS to Transform Industrial Analytics

Democratize operational data with TrendMiner's SaaS platform on AWS.

Securely connect to more data sources with TrendMiner Connect.

Maximize value with responsive customer support.

HOUSTON, TX , HASSELT, BELGIUM, and DARMSTADT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / TrendMiner, the advanced industrial analytics platform for the process manufacturing industry, is thrilled to announce significant enhancements to its Software as a Service (SaaS) solution as part of its strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The latest version of its SaaS platform is just one of the ways TrendMiner provides a short time to value to improve operational performance.

TrendMiner on the AWS platform democratizes advanced industrial analytics to operational experts, plant managers, and central data teams in the process manufacturing industry. By lowering upfront costs and accelerating global deployment, these strategic initiatives will change the way process manufacturers use their operational data to drive daily decision making.

Improved SaaS Solution on AWS

TrendMiner has revamped its SaaS offering to include the latest best practices in deployment, runtime, and optimization strategies. Available on the AWS Marketplace, TrendMiner's SaaS solution leverages AWS's robust capabilities to offer customers unparalleled levels of reliability, scalability, and security. It also provides a lower up-front cost for those companies just beginning to gain insights from operational data.

The partnership with AWS also makes it possible for TrendMiner to provide operational insights to the process manufacturing industry by way of the industrial cloud. This collaboration redefines the standards of advanced industrial analytics by offering greater access to tangible insights on operational performance.

"Our enhanced SaaS offering and strong partnership with AWS demonstrate our continued commitment to deliver a flexible platform for analyzing operational data. By leveraging the infrastructure on AWS, we are able to provide a scalable solution makes data-driven insights the core of daily decision making."--Rob Azevedo, Product Marketing Manager

Introducing TrendMiner Connect

A breakthrough in integration with operational data, TrendMiner Connect provides enhanced time-to-value and improved security on communication with plant integration servers without the need for a Virtual Private Network (VPN). The module, first available in TrendMiner 2023.R4, ensures secure and efficient data transfer to help streamline operations.

Enhanced Support Experience

Customers that choose the SaaS offering have access to all the latest capabilities offered by the TrendMiner platform without additional actions. They benefit from the latest innovations and generate value from their available data sources. Users will also enjoy a smooth support experience. TrendMiner's support and SaaS teams monitor the systems for an optimal user experience and are readily available to help.

About TrendMiner

TrendMiner, of Software AG, delivers advanced industrial analytics software to optimize process performance in chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, metals & mining, water & wastewater, and other process manufacturing industries. TrendMiner unlocks the full potential of IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) data infrastructure, regardless of vendor, and taps into the available human intelligence for making data-driven decisions. The solution includes standard integrations with a wide range of data sources, such as OSIsoft PI, Yokogawa Exaquantum, AspenTech IP.21, Honeywell PHD, GE Proficy Historian, Wonderware InSQL, Cumulocity, Aveva Data Hub, AWS S3, AWS IoT SiteWise, Amazon Timestream, Microsoft Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Explorer, Microsoft Fabric, and SAP's S/4 HANA, and DMC.

TrendMiner empowers everyone in manufacturing operations across multiple locations with powerful yet intuitive capabilities to iteratively generate and validate real-time context-aware time-series insights individually and as a team. Search, diagnostic, and predictive capabilities help speed up root cause analysis, define optimal processes, and configure early warnings to monitor production 24/7. TrendMiner helps operators make data-driven decisions to improve production quality, meet business objectives, and increase profitability.

Media Contact

Matt Saxton

TrendMiner Editor

+1 408-490-5345

matthew_saxton@softwareag.com

SOURCE: TrendMiner

