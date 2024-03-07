Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Conducts Interview With New to the Street for National Broadcast Coverage

MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) is pleased to announce that the Company has conducted a broadcast interview with New to the Street for national awareness of its key beverage brands BE WATER artesian spring water and Happy Mellow, the Company's CBD immune-support formulated drink. The interview, featuring the President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Lenny Greene, is available on YouTube. New to the Street is an informative weekly business show by FMW Media that profiles companies and advertises and markets their products and services through featured interviews with CEOs, founders, and various industry experts with a national and international market reach of up to 224 million households weekly.

New to the Street's interview with Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, will air multiple times as nationwide sponsored programming on both FOX Business Network and Bloomberg TV throughout the next couple of weeks. New to the Street's Nielsen-rated sponsored broadcasts reach millions of homes in the U.S. and international markets (up to 224 million households weekly). The interview includes a history about the company's brands BE WATER and Happy Mellow, where you can find and purchase the brands, the benefits of the brands, and the path for company growth over the next two years.

Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of New to the Street, notes, "Partnering with Lenny Greene and his team at Greene Concepts to showcase his company and brands to a wider audience than ever before is very exciting, especially in light of their recent announcement of upcoming shelf availability at Walmart. The interview with Lenny is a broadcast sponsored program leading to increased media exposure and future filmings with us at the NASDAQ Market Exchange in New York City. New to the Street offers strong social media support as we engage online circles to broadcast the INKW interview to the masses. We are positioned to play a large part in helping to make Greene Concepts a household name across the U.S."

Lenny Greene states, "We thank Vince Caruso and his team at New to the Street for this platform which has helped to grow the exposure and bottom-line for many companies over the years. We feel it will do the same for us. As noted in our recent company press releases, a lot of growth initiatives are happening that will quickly make our brands more well-known and desired by a national audience. This interview offers a fast track to that goal as I highlight our amazing beverages and share the incredible progress we have made over the past several months."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

