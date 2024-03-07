Indicor Announces Acquisition of AGR

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Indicor, LLC., a leading diversified industrial company providing specialized, mission-critical technologies to customers across a variety of niche markets, is pleased to announce the acquisition of AGR International, a leading provider of quality and process control technologies serving beverage packaging customers globally.

AGR provides technology and services that support global glass and plastic packaging customers in ensuring their quality, productivity, and sustainability goals are met. AGR's technology includes laboratory and inline equipment and automated process systems that allow customers to meet the quality management needs of container manufacturers and brand owners.

"AGR is a terrific business with clear niche market leadership, mission-critical solutions, deep customer intimacy, and a commitment to supporting their customers' quality and sustainability needs," said Doug Wright, CEO of Indicor. "This acquisition demonstrates Indicor's disciplined capital deployment strategy of partnering with high-quality, leading businesses that compound Indicor's long-term financial returns."

AGR's management team will continue to lead the business from its Butler, PA, headquarters. AGR's name, brands, and operational footprint will not change as a result of the transaction. The business will be led by AGR's President, Sudha Jebadurai.

About Indicor

Indicor is a leading diversified industrial solutions company which operates market-leading businesses that provide specialized, mission-critical solutions to a variety of niche markets. Indicor applies a disciplined, process-driven approach to deploy capital into high-quality acquisitions and builds value through its proprietary Indicor Business Excellence system (IBX).

About AGR

AGR is a world-class, innovative supplier of quality assurance and process automation equipment to the global packaging markets. For over 95 years, they have developed a range of technologies and services that support the quality, productivity, and sustainability needs of global container manufacturers and brand owners. For more information, please visit www.agrintl.com.

