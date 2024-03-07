Old Second Bancorp Inc.: Daniele Joins Old Second National Bank

AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Old Second National Bank welcomes the addition of Mike Daniele as Senior Vice President in the Commercial Banking group. Having a career of over 20 years as a relationship banker, Daniele has served and advised privately-owned businesses in and around Chicagoland.

Mike Daniele

Prior to joining Old Second, Daniele served as a Middle Market Relationship Manager with Fifth Third Bank and Business Banking Relationship Manager with First Midwest Bank. Daniele is actively involved in the community, serving on various non-profit boards and committees within McHenry County.

Daniele earned his Bachelor's degree in Communications from the University of Wisconsin - Madison.

About Old Second Bancorp, Inc.: Old Second Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank, which celebrated 150 years of operation in 2021. Old Second's common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "OSBC". More information about Old Second is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website www.oldsecond.com.

As of December 31, 2023, Old Second has approximately $5.7 billion in assets, $4.6 billion in deposits and $4.0 billion in loans.

Bradley S. Adams

EVP, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

(630) 906-5484

