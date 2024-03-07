Old Second Bancorp Inc.: Rankins Joins Old Second National Bank

AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Old Second National Bank (NASDAQ:OSBC) welcomes the addition of Steve Rankins as a Senior Vice President/Senior Managing Director in our Commercial Banking Group. Having over 30 years in commercial banking as a relationship banker, manager and leader, Steve has led banking teams serving and advising privately owned businesses in and around Chicagoland, most recently with Fifth Third Bank and First Midwest Bank.

Actively involved in business and community organizations, Steve currently serves as the President of the Board of Directors for the McHenry County College Foundation, which works to provide scholarships to students in need, and the Treasurer of the Board of Directors for the McHenry County Economic Development Corporation, which helps bring new businesses into the area and helps existing businesses to expand in the area. Steve previously served as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Centegra Health System Foundation (nka the Northwestern Memorial Foundation).

About Old Second Bancorp, Inc.: Old Second Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank, which celebrated 150 years of operation in 2021. Old Second's common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "OSBC". More information about Old Second is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website www.oldsecond.com.

As of December 31, 2023, Old Second has approximately $5.7 billion in assets, $4.6 billion in deposits and $4.0 billion in loans.

Contact:

Bradley S. Adams

EVP, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

(630) 906-5484

SOURCE: Old Second Bancorp Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com