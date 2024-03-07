Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical: Regierungsentscheidung löst Rallye aus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923656 | ISIN: US6802771005 | Ticker-Symbol: OSB
Frankfurt
07.03.24
08:02 Uhr
12,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OLD SECOND BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLD SECOND BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,30012,50017:14
ACCESSWIRE
07.03.2024 | 17:02
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Old Second Bancorp Inc.: Rankins Joins Old Second National Bank

AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Old Second National Bank (NASDAQ:OSBC) welcomes the addition of Steve Rankins as a Senior Vice President/Senior Managing Director in our Commercial Banking Group. Having over 30 years in commercial banking as a relationship banker, manager and leader, Steve has led banking teams serving and advising privately owned businesses in and around Chicagoland, most recently with Fifth Third Bank and First Midwest Bank.

Actively involved in business and community organizations, Steve currently serves as the President of the Board of Directors for the McHenry County College Foundation, which works to provide scholarships to students in need, and the Treasurer of the Board of Directors for the McHenry County Economic Development Corporation, which helps bring new businesses into the area and helps existing businesses to expand in the area. Steve previously served as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Centegra Health System Foundation (nka the Northwestern Memorial Foundation).

About Old Second Bancorp, Inc.: Old Second Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank, which celebrated 150 years of operation in 2021. Old Second's common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "OSBC". More information about Old Second is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website www.oldsecond.com.

As of December 31, 2023, Old Second has approximately $5.7 billion in assets, $4.6 billion in deposits and $4.0 billion in loans.

Contact:

Bradley S. Adams
EVP, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
(630) 906-5484

SOURCE: Old Second Bancorp Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.