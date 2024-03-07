Upstream Works Announces Omni AI Hub, Expediting AI for On-Premise, Cloud, and Hybrid Contact Centers

Flexible Solution Supports Client's Choice of AI; Powers Virtual Customer Self-Service, Agent Assistance, and Exceptional CX

WOODBRIDGE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Upstream Works, an omnichannel contact center solutions company, today announced Omni AI Hub, featuring a suite of standardized AI capabilities for on-premise, cloud, and hybrid contact centers. The Omni AI Hub framework operationalizes AI to provide automated transcriptions, summarization, sentiment, intent, and escalations, which combine to improve both the agent and customer experience and increase efficiency.

The Omni AI Hub provides a flexible framework and approach that allows organizations to accelerate innovation of their existing contact center technology with AI and automation. It enables the practical use of contact center AI to increase productivity, without disrupting the agent desktop experience. The hub supports AI flexibility and provides virtual customer self-service, real-time AI-powered agent assistance, integration with AI-enabled knowledge and performance analytics and reports, to deliver personalized customer engagements and first-time resolutions, across channels and on-premise and cloud contact centers.

"Since the emergence of mainstream, commodity-based AI apps like Chat GPT, customer experience organizations have been very interested in finding a way to benefit from it, but because AI is complex to set up, most have yet to take advantage of it," said Rob McDougall, CEO of Upstream Works. "With Omni AI Hub, we have significantly simplified the implementation of an advanced feature set enabled by AI, while continuing to leverage a contact center's existing infrastructure, using the AI of your choice."

With platform and deployment flexibility and AI capabilities available out-of-the box or as tailored solutions, organizations can quickly advance the potential of contact center AI and further improve efficiency and enhance customer engagements.

Upstream Works Omni AI Hub Key Features:

A centralized framework with a suite of AI-driven capabilities for on-premise, cloud, and hybrid contact centers

Maximum flexibility with your choice of AI models, including native Upstream Works AI operating on-premise and cloud (VPC)

AI Messaging Link standardizes chatbots across different messaging channels for consistent self-service and seamless escalations to an agent

Agent Assist offers intelligent, real-time agent assistance and guidance with standardization and automation of transcription, summarization, sentiment, intent, and escalation

Assist Knowledge provides centralized omnichannel knowledge management with AI-enabled summaries and responses

Performance Analytics and reporting with the same consistent metrics for bots as human agents and intelligent experience insights with A/B testing

Enterprise-ready, flexible, secure and scalable AI and omnichannel solutions

Upstream Works provides enterprise-ready omnichannel contact center desktop solutions that support innovation and business growth and enable contact centers to operationalize artificial intelligence (AI) while leveraging existing systems and investments. Upstream Works Desktop solutions are adaptable at scale with effective AI and business application integrations for both on-premise and cloud-based contact centers to enable efficient and fast resolutions.

Availability

Upstream Works Omni AI Hub is now available. Upstream Works AI operating on-premise and cloud (VPC) will be generally available in June 2024. To learn more about Omni AI Hub, request a meeting via this link .

About Upstream Works

Upstream Works provides enterprise-ready omnichannel contact center desktop solutions that simplify and improve the agent and customer experience. Our flexible, agent-first desktop solutions support digital transformation, innovation, and business growth, and enable contact centers to operationalize artificial intelligence (AI) while leveraging existing systems and investments. For over 20 years, Upstream Works has helped companies around the world and across industries improve operational efficiency, agent effectiveness, customer experience, and business outcomes.

For more information, contact:

Escalate PR for Upstream Works

upstream@escalatepr.co

SOURCE: Upstream Works



