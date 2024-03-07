Costa Mesa, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2024) - #1 New York Times bestselling author and neuropsychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen and child psychologist Dr. Charles Fay have teamed up to reveal what's missing from most parenting books. It's the fact that you need to address both the brain and the mind of your child (and yourself) to raise good and strong humans effectively.



Raising Mentally Strong Kids: How to Combine the Power of Neuroscience with Love and Logic to Grow Confident, Kind, Responsible, and Resilient Children and Young Adults will be released on March 26, 2024, and is available for pre-sale now on Amazon and other popular retailers with an opportunity for pre-orders.

In a time when so many children and young adults seem to be struggling, parents are looking for help in bringing up mentally healthy kids who are equipped to thrive. Finally, evidence-based help is now available for overwhelmed parents who are trying their best but feel like they're falling short.

In this groundbreaking book where neuroscience meets love and logic, parents are given practical tools to help children of all ages go from behavioral problems like defiance, meltdowns, and power struggles to be:

Responsible, confident, kind, and resilient

Better prepared to make good decisions

More focused and motivated

Better able to have healthy relationships and more….

Dr. Amen and Dr. Fay's approach is designed to help parents raise great kids who are on their way to reaching their full potential, including their best possible mental health.



"In this book, I will provide you with a wealth of information to help you and your children develop strong brains," said Dr. Amen, co-author and double-board certified psychiatrist and founder of Amen Clinics and BrainMD. "It's been my life's passion, and it is an honor to share it with you."



About the Authors

Daniel G. Amen, MD

Dr. Amen is a former US Army infantry medic, physician, double-board certified psychiatrist, 12-time New York Times bestselling author, and founder and CEO of Amen Clinics with 11 locations across the nation. Amen Clinics has built the world's largest database of brain scans related to behavior, totaling more than 250,000 scans on patients from 155 countries.

Dr. Amen's research team has published more than 85 scientific articles and Discover Magazine named his research as one of the Top Stories in Science for 2015. Dr. Amen has also written, produced, and hosted 17 national public television specials about the brain that have aired over 135,000 times across North America. He has appeared on numerous television shows, including Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz, The Doctors, Today Show, Good Morning America, and The View. He has a massive following on social media with over 3.3 million followers on Instagram, 2.6 million followers on TikTok, and hundreds of thousands more on Facebook. He is widely regarded as a gifted teacher.



Charles Fay, Ph.D.



Charles Fay, Ph.D. is a parent, internationally recognized author, consultant, and highly skilled public speaker.

Millions of educators, mental health professionals, and parents worldwide have benefited from his practical and down-to-earth solutions to the most common and frustrating behaviors displayed by youth of all ages. These solutions come directly from years of research and clinical experience serving severely disturbed youth and their families in psychiatric hospitals, public and private schools, and homes.

Dr. Fay's interest in education and psychology was piqued as a child from years of exposure to some of our nation's most dynamic experts in these fields. This early exposure came as a result of participation in training events with his father, Jim Fay. Jim is one of the nation's leading experts on child discipline and has over fifty years of experience in public education. The internationally recognized Love and Logic approach was literally developed around Charles Fay as he grew. Now he jokes, "I think that's why I became a psychologist…just to figure out what they were doing to me as a kid. But…let me be clear…I absolutely adore my mom and dad as a result."

Media Contact:

Natalie Buchoz

Email: nbuchoz@amenclinic.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/200687

SOURCE: Reputation Rhino