INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: ISSA Show North America Previews Exhibitors and Education Topics for November Showcase?

Cleaning industry's leading annual gathering brings together industry innovators to launch products, network and learn.?

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / ISSA Show North America, the largest and most comprehensive event dedicated to the worldwide cleaning and facilities industries, today announces exhibiting brands for the 2024 event, which returns to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, November 18-21.??

ISSA Show North America is the most expansive gathering of more than 600 brands dedicated to the commercial, institutional and residential cleaning industry by promoting technological advancement, strengthening global hygiene policies and supporting sustainability. Notable exhibitors already confirmed to exhibit include Clorox-Pro, Georgia-Pacific Professional (GP PRO), Hoover & Oreck Commercial, Kimberly-Clark Professional, Proctor & Gamble Professional (P&G PRO), Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Sofidel Group, SC Johnson Professional and more to be announced.??

The annual event, held with the Building Service Contractors Association International's (BSCAI) Contracting Success conference, draws an international presence of more than 13,000 registered industry professionals to explore the newest advancements in tools, equipment, products and services. Exhibitors on the expo floor display a broad range of products including cleaning agents, floor and carpet care, paper products, restroom care and supplies, waste management and safety supplies.??

Extensive educational programming includes over 140 education sessions highlighting the latest trends and best practices along with complete technical training to earn professional certifications. Topics include solutions in healthcare, hospitality, facility operations, residential cleaning, technology and innovation, business development and marketing solutions, and environmental, social and governance (ESG). In conjunction with educational offerings, attendees gain exclusive access to workshops led by industry experts and healthcare professionals.??

"We are anticipating an even more robust ISSA Show North America this year," shares Ed Nichols, Show Director, ISSA Show North America. "Building on last year's successes, especially with overall participation and our new location, we are excited to present our new Innovative Leaders Program to the market and deliver on our comprehensive strategy to drive more engagement from across the entire cleaning ecosystem. This will result in more exhibiting companies and products, more hands-on and interactive demonstrations, and even more educational opportunities, contributing to a safer and more efficient industry standard for years to come."?

"For our first year in a new location, the 2023 show far exceeded our expectations. Mandalay Bay proved to be the ideal location for ISSA to celebrate the association's centennial anniversary," says John Barrett, ISSA Executive Director. "Building on the positive feedback we received from last year's event, we are poised to deliver even more in 2024-more educational offerings, more networking opportunities, more attendees and more exhibitors. We look forward to thousands of cleaning professionals and key decision-makers joining us once again this November in Las Vegas for the industry's most important event."

Increased opportunities for face-to-face engagement at this year's exhibition will include the Innovative Leaders Program, recognizing 50 products and services each year, expo floor networking in curated spaces in Sustainability Hubs and the Clean Meet Zone, hosting intimate fireside chats throughout the three days.??

ISSA Show North America continues to deliver impactful solutions to the commercial, institutional, and residential cleaning markets. The latest event edition marked a 15% increase in attendance from 2022, as professionals from all corners of the industry gathered to connect with potential clients, suppliers and partners. Through 15 years of ISSA Show North America's annual gatherings in Las Vegas, the event has contributed a cumulative economic impact of USD $310 million, assembling a collective attendance of 213,000 industry professionals from every facet of the cleaning and professional services industries for in-person collaboration.?

Registration for the November event will open in June. Visit www.issashow.com to stay up to date on announcements.?

Future dates for ISSA Show North America at Mandalay Bay Convention Center:?

November 10-13, 2025 (exhibit days November 11-13)

November 16-19, 2026 (exhibit days November 17-19)

November 8-11, 2027 (exhibit days November 9-11).

About ISSA Show North America

In partnership with ISSA trade association, ISSA Show North America?offers an unmatched conference program featuring over 100+ education sessions, workshops, panels, training and certification courses over four days. The event and the association are committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line.?

For more information about ISSA Show North America, visit?www.issashow.com.??Follow ISSA Show North America on LinkedIn, Facebook,?Instagram, X and YouTube.?

About ISSA

With more than 10,500 members-including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members-ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Toronto, Canada; Sydney, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.??

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.?

