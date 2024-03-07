NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / PotlatchDeltic



Soil productivity is protected by minimizing soil erosion. Soil erosion results in the loss of nutrient rich topsoil and organic matter, which reduces long term soil productivity.

Through planning and experience, we have improved soil protection and maintenance of site productivity. For example, we utilize log landings in connection with our timber harvesting activities. Log landings are areas near timber harvest locations where freshly cut logs are delimbed, sorted, and loaded onto trucks for transport to mills. To protect the soil and maintain site productivity, we keep landings as flat as possible, design them to occupy as small a footprint as is feasible, and locate them on dry sites. We have also incorporated soil protection measures into our environmental management system for harvesting that include using specialized equipment and logging techniques to spread out the weight of the equipment to minimize soil compaction and maintain site productivity.

In our southern operations, harvesting operations typically utilize a combination of harvesters to cut trees and log moving equipment to transfer the trees to landings for processing and hauling. We match the type of equipment to site conditions to protect the soil such as the use of flotation tires to spread the weight of equipment and reduce ground pressure on wetter soils. Other techniques that protect soils and minimize soil compaction include building a mat of logs upon which the large equipment operates.

In Idaho, we encourage our contractors' use of equipment that minimizes soil disturbance including the use of new innovations such as winch-assisted logging systems. These systems tether harvesting equipment using cables to stabilize it and virtually eliminate loss of traction and spinning that can loosen soil and accelerate erosion. Extra attention and investment is made in road best management practices, such as using gravel to surface roads that cross creeks, and to minimize sediment.

