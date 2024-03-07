INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Informa Markets Engineering West Manufacturing Event Welcomes Over 13,000 Attendees

Highlights include increased focus on sustainable manufacturing, packed Axiom Space keynote, technical advancements in patient care interfaces and the strategic formation of the West Coast Device Alliance.

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / ? IME West, the nation's largest advanced design and smart manufacturing event welcomed more than?13,000 manufacturing professionals earlier this month to the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA. Attendees gathered from more than 40 states and 30 countries to take part in the three-day conference and expo.

IME West, which hosts five co-located shows, including?Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West, WestPack, Automation (ATX) West, Design & Manufacturing (D&M) West and Plastec West, convened representatives from more than?1,700 exhibiting companies?to showcase the newest products and innovations from across the advanced manufacturing production lifecycle, including leading solutions providers 3M, Nexeo Plastics, Bosch Rexroth, Canon USA, Hitachi Industrial Solutions, and Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence.

"IME West continues to serve as the premier destination for all things smart manufacturing, and the response from the audience far exceeds our expectations," exclaims Adrienne Zepeda, Group Event Director, IME West. "The growth of this year's event is a testament to the dedication of our community and our commitment to serving as the premiere comprehensive platform, driving the essential conversations and connections that promote positive impact and progress across the advanced manufacturing ecosystem."

The future of advanced manufacturing was a key theme at this year's event, as both keynote sessions and on-site events highlighted how manufacturers are seeking new ways to inform, innovate and inspire the next generation of advanced manufacturing technology and talent.

Jana Stoudemire, Director of In-Space Manufacturing, Axiom Space, lead a distinguished panel of academic and industry experts from Cedars Sinai-Medical Center, The University of Connecticut, United Semiconductors and LambdaVision in a discussion on the potential of microgravity manufacturing to address and mitigate many of the most pressing challenges for manufacturers today including defect management, quality control and more.

Presented on the second day, Jennifer Samproni, Chief Technology Officer, Health Solutions at Flex , shared the importance of human and machine interfaces (HMIs) as part of the future of patient care from building and designing more intuitive prototypes using augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to simplify treatment for the growing elderly population.

The final day of the event culminated with the return of the Emerging Engineers Student Summit. Coordinated in partnership with The Diversity Org, over 250 students from high schools across Southern California gathered for a day of informative career panels, networking sessions and on-site demonstrations to learn more about future career opportunities in product design, robotics, packaging and medical device technology.

Of the milestones at IME West, the West Coast Device Alliance announced a strategic partnership with founding companies Eagle Medical, Pacific BioLabs, WESTPAK, Steri-Tek and Blue Line Sterilization Services on-site. Additionally, Informa Markets Engineering shared the inception of the first-ever North American Sustainable Manufacturing Expo to co-locate with the IME West event next year. IME West will return to the Anaheim Convention Center, Feb. 4-6, 2025.

The biennial southern Informa Markets Engineering event, IME South, will take also take place this year, June 4-6 at the Charlotte Convention Center in North Carolina with registration now available. To stay up to date on the latest information on Informa Markets Engineering and Manufacturing events, visit www.imengineeringwest.com .

