Viking Capital Investments LLC: Viking Capital Announces New Investment Opportunity: A 268-Unit Property in Atlanta

A Premier Investment Opportunity in Atlanta's Thriving GA-400 Northern Corridor

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Viking Capital is excited to announce its 26th multifamily investment opportunity, Dawson Forest, located in the heart of Atlanta's Expanding GA-400 Northern Corridor. This exceptional property offers 268 units and is strategically positioned in Dawson County, one of Georgia's fastest-growing counties. Dawson County ranks fifth on the list of the 3,000 fastest-growing counties in the U.S., making it a prime location for investment.





Dawson Forest is ideally situated in the "path of progress," extending from Atlanta to Alpharetta and further north towards Dawson County. The area's market growth is driven by an influx of jobs from Fortune 500 companies such as Google, Microsoft, and JP Morgan. Additionally, the property is located directly across from the North Georgia Premium Outlets, offering residents access to high-end retail establishments like Kate Spade, Gucci, West Elm, and Pottery Barn.

Built in 1998, Dawson Forest presents investors with an ideal opportunity to acquire a value-driven asset with the potential to yield average premiums of $250 or more. Despite the development of four new Class-A properties in 2018 boasting significantly higher monthly rents, Dawson Forest remains well-positioned as the more affordable option in the market.

The property is strategically zoned for esteemed schools, including Robinson Elementary, Dawson County Middle, and Dawson County High, boasting an impressive "8/10" rating. Dawson Forest enjoys strong tenant demand from the manufacturing and education sectors, coupled with a shortage of multifamily residences, significant value-add potential, and numerous amenities, making it an outstanding investment opportunity.

For more information about Dawson Forest and Viking Capital's investment opportunities, visit https://www.vikingcapitalinvestments.com/dawson-forest-org

