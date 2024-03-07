Analysis from research firm Wood Mackenzie shows solar remained the most awarded form of renewable energy in government tenders last year, but its share of total volume dropped from 59% to 44%. In 2024, government tenders are predicted to at least match 2023 levels. Research firm Wood Mackeznie says renewable capacity reached 137 GW through government tenders in 2023. A 10% increase year on year, Wood Mackenzie says the growth came "despite sector cost headwinds, logistics tensions, and the energy crisis" in 2023. PV capacity was the most awarded form of renewable energy through government tenders ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...