HP Inc.: HP Unveils Industry's Largest Portfolio of AI PCs

HP introduces the industry's largest portfolio of AI PCs 1 , featuring new HP Elite PCs , the world's most advanced business laptops for collaboration, 2 and Z by HP mobile workstations to unlock new levels of productivity and creativity.

, featuring new , the world's most advanced business laptops for collaboration, and to unlock new levels of productivity and creativity. HP announces the AI Creation Center, the world's most comprehensive workstation solution for AI development 3 , including Z by HP AI Studio co-engineered with NVIDIA NGC libraries, enabling AI creation.

the world's most comprehensive workstation solution for AI development , including co-engineered with NVIDIA NGC libraries, enabling AI creation. HP expands the industry's broadest portfolio of certified conferencing room solutions and headsets 4 with new Poly Studio solutions for more meaningful collaboration.

with for more meaningful collaboration. HP delivers the world's first business PCs designed to protect firmware against quantum computer hacks5 powered by HP's upgraded Endpoint Security Controller (ESC) chip to future-proof sensitive data.

LAS VEGAS, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today announced the industry's largest portfolio of AI PCs1 leveraging the power of AI to enhance productivity, creativity, and user experiences in hybrid work settings.

In an ever-changing hybrid work landscape, workers are still struggling with disconnection and digital fatigue. HP's 2023 Work Relationship Index reveals that only 27% of knowledge workers have a healthy relationship with work, and 83% believe it's time to redefine our relationships with work. Most employees believe AI will open new opportunities to enjoy work and make their jobs easier,6 but they need the right AI tools and technology to succeed.

"At HP, our mission is to empower companies to capitalize on the power of AI, sparking ambitious and meaningful progress in every organization," said Alex Cho, President of Personal Systems, HP Inc. "We are proud to represent the industry's broadest portfolio of AI PCs. By harnessing AI as a personal tool, we are creating more personalized and meaningful work experiences, revolutionizing the way we interact with technology and each other in the workplace."

Focus on the work that matters with AI PCs

For today's leaders, knowledge workers, and creators, HP introduced the newest generation of AI HP Elite and Pro PCs, featuring Copilot in Windows7 and Windows 11 Pro8, and Z by HP mobile workstations, delivering high-performance computing solutions designed to power the most demanding workflows.





HP introduces the industry's largest portfolio of AI PCs1

The latest HP Elite and Pro PC solutions are equipped with AI capabilities powered by Intel® Core Ultra 5 and 7 processors9 10 or next-generation AMD Ryzen PRO processors10 11 with dedicated NPUs11 for tackling AI tasks with more personalized performance. HP Smart Sense11 is designed to automatically anticipate and adjust to your PC usage behavior, ensuring the best balance of performance and power. In addition, Poly Studio audio and Dynamic Voice Leveling14, AI Noise Reduction12, and automatic framing13 offer improved, natural on-camera interaction and collaboration for a seamless user experience.

HP now has the largest portfolio of Intel® and AMD-based AI PCs14, demonstrating a commitment to innovation and performance. The lineup launched today includes:

HP Elite 1000 Series G11 Notebook PCs: As the world's most powerful AI business PCs15, the series is designed to deliver a seamless blend of portability, performance, and up to 21 hours of battery life16 for leaders and workers on the go. Harnessing the power of AI, users experience up to 80% better graphics performance17, up to 38% less power for AI-enhanced collaboration18, and up to 132% faster AI video editing19 compared to the previous generation. With HP Smart Sense12, AI transforms your PC's power so it runs up to 40% quieter20. Over 70% of major parts21 contain recycled materials, including recycled fishnets in the keyboard. Additionally, power data tracking and suggestions help reduce energy use.22







HP Elite x360 1040 14-inch G11 2-in-1 Notebook PC





HP EliteBook 1040 14-inch G11 2-in-1 Notebook PC

HP EliteBook 800 and 805 Series G11 Notebook PCs : Created to meet the needs of enterprise knowledge workers taking on daily workloads that demand powerful performance and collaboration features. The new series is equipped with Intel ® Core Ultra 5 and 7 processors 10 11 or next-generation AMD Ryzen PRO processors 10 11 for AI-driven productivity. These PCs contain at least 75% PCR plastic in the bezel. 23



: Created to meet the needs of enterprise knowledge workers taking on daily workloads that demand powerful performance and collaboration features. The new series is equipped with Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 processors or next-generation AMD Ryzen PRO processors for AI-driven productivity. These PCs contain at least 75% PCR plastic in the bezel. HP EliteBook 600 and 605 Series G11 Notebook PCs : Crafted for corporate and public sector organizations that need to maximize value and flexibility to equip a range of users in hybrid environments. These PCs tackle demanding business applications so work can be done efficiently and reliably. Devices contain at least 30% PCR plastic in the bezel and at least 50% PCR plastic in the keycaps. 26

: Crafted for corporate and public sector organizations that need to maximize value and flexibility to equip a range of users in hybrid environments. These PCs tackle demanding business applications so work can be done efficiently and reliably. Devices contain at least 30% PCR plastic in the bezel and at least 50% PCR plastic in the keycaps. HP ProBook 400 and 405 Series G11 Notebook PCs : Purpose-built for hybrid workers splitting time between the office and home, these devices unlock AI-powered workflows and essential performance while offering upgradeable storage and memory. The series contains 50% post-industrial recycled stamped aluminum in the chassis.

: Purpose-built for hybrid workers splitting time between the office and home, these devices unlock AI-powered workflows and essential performance while offering upgradeable storage and memory. The series contains 50% post-industrial recycled stamped aluminum in the chassis. HP Elite Small Form Factor 805 G9 Desktop PC: Engineered for desktop workers looking to take productivity to the next level, workers experience boosted connectivity to take advantage of cloud-based AI applications like Copilot in Windows7 with Wi-Fi 7 capability24 and an optional integrated NPU in select models with Ryzen AI25, including AMD Radeon RX 6300 2GB graphics, or NVIDIA® T400 4GB discrete graphics.



Z by HP delivers high-performance compute solutions designed to power the most demanding workflows. The newest generation of AI HP ZBook mobile workstations tackle the challenges of mobile work yet maintain the necessary collaboration tools for executing large, complex projects from anywhere. Offering a broad range of CPUs including Intel® Core Ultra 5, 7 and 9 processors10 11 or next-generation AMD Ryzen PRO processors10 11 with dedicated NPUs11, ZBook helps unlock new levels of productivity and creativity through AI. Z by HP's comprehensive hardware and software solutions ensure reliability, security, and mobility for creative professionals.

HP ZBook Power G11 : A high-performance computing solution with the ability to power the most demanding workflows, boosting productivity in a new premium 16" design with pro-grade components for running AI development and conceptual design applications. Featuring up to an NVIDIA ® RTX 3000 Ada Laptop GPU, 26 the HP ZBook Power G11 is designed to handle 3D modeling, AI-powered content creation, and heavy multitasking with ease. It's also configurable with the new NVIDIA RTX 500 and 1000 Ada Generation Laptop GPUs that provide the benefits of NVIDIA's latest GPU architecture.

A high-performance computing solution with the ability to power the most demanding workflows, boosting productivity in a new premium 16" design with pro-grade components for running AI development and conceptual design applications. Featuring up to an NVIDIA RTX 3000 Ada Laptop GPU, the HP ZBook Power G11 is designed to handle 3D modeling, AI-powered content creation, and heavy multitasking with ease. It's also configurable with the new NVIDIA RTX 500 and 1000 Ada Generation Laptop GPUs that provide the benefits of NVIDIA's latest GPU architecture. HP ZBook Fury G11 : Designed to deliver the power of desktop performance from anywhere, the ZBook Fury enables powerful AI acceleration for editing 8K videos, advanced 3D rendering, VFX, or tuning and running local AI models. Advanced thermal technology ensures optimal efficiency during demanding tasks offering up to a desktop-class Intel ® Core HX processor for pro performance 27 and up to an NVIDIA ® RTX 5000 Ada Laptop GPU. 28

Designed to deliver the power of desktop performance from anywhere, the ZBook Fury enables powerful AI acceleration for editing 8K videos, advanced 3D rendering, VFX, or tuning and running local AI models. Advanced thermal technology ensures optimal efficiency during demanding tasks offering up to a desktop-class Intel Core HX processor for pro performance and up to an NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Laptop GPU. HP ZBook Studio G11 : Enhance focus and productivity in a sleek, portable form factor; the ZBook Studio allows users to build complex assemblies, bring AI capabilities to content creation tools, render in real-time, and visualize data on the go.

Enhance focus and productivity in a sleek, portable form factor; the ZBook Studio allows users to build complex assemblies, bring AI capabilities to content creation tools, render in real-time, and visualize data on the go. HP ZBook Firefly G11: The perfect fusion of pro-level performance and true mobility. The ZBook Firefly enables seamless project management from anywhere and is equipped with AI-accelerated performance with the NVIDIA RTX A500 Laptop GPU and offers dynamic power efficiency and exceptional battery life.





HP ZBook Power G11

Work protected with HP security solutions

Building upon our reputation as the world's most secure and manageable PCs29, today, HP introduced the world's first business PCs to protect firmware against quantum computer hacks2 featuring HP's upgraded Endpoint Security Controller (ESC) chip30, which helps ensure the manageability and protection of sensitive data. Isolated from the processor and OS, the ESC provides a hardware platform that reduces the risk of data breaches and improves productivity by preventing downtime.

The HP Elite and ProBook notebooks and Z by HP workstations are equipped with HP Wolf Security for Business31 to protect end users no matter where and how they work. HP also launched HP Cloud Endpoint Manager SaaS32, which is purpose-built for mission-critical devices to help IT secure endpoints from threats with automated device monitoring and remediation.

Accelerate data science capabilities with the HP AI Creation Center, including Z by HP AI Studio

HP is accelerating the AI era with customized data science solutions. HP's AI Creation Center combines the world's most advanced workstation for AI with robust solutions like the Z by HP AI Studio to deliver the world's most comprehensive workstation solution for AI development.3 Z by HP workstation solutions, designed in close collaboration with NVIDIA®, will help scale compute and AI resources from an on-premise infrastructure to the cloud simplifying how companies build and customize private AI models through a platform that connects data teams, tools, and compute.

By integrating NVIDIA®'s data and pre-trained models into HP's' AI Studio, customers can now easily access workflows anywhere. NVIDIA® GPUs accelerate training, increasing the speed to value. This seamless integration allows users to locate and utilize curated models and data within a centralized interface, incorporating the power of NVIDIA® NGC. HP's AI Studio, enhanced by NVIDIA® technology, is planned to be the first AI development platform to incorporate NVIDIA® NGC from a workstation OEM.

For data scientists and AI creators, the ability to seamlessly scale projects from an AI workstation to the cloud is critical. By building AI models in a hybrid compute environment from one, centralized location from the start, they can more easily shift from product development to production for the most substantial data science and AI tasks. HP and NVIDIA® share a joint vision to enable seamless scaling from workstations to the NVIDIA® DGX Cloud, providing flexibility and power in their computing capabilities.

Transform meeting spaces with Poly Studio solutions for more meaningful connections

Meeting equity is important for flexible work environments. HP is revolutionizing the way people collaborate in hybrid environments with the industry's broadest portfolio of certified conferencing room solutions and headsets4 to ensure everyone is seen and heard. With Poly DirectorAI smart camera technology, the latest Poly Studio devices keep the focus where it matters, enabling all participants to put their best face forward:

Poly Studio E360 Center-of-Table Camera: Designed for small to large meeting rooms, the Poly Studio E360 camera is a center-of-table companion camera, providing superb video quality and 360-degree coverage. Working in tandem with a front-of-room camera, the Poly Studio E360 camera gives participants confidence that they are being seen clearly, capturing everyone in the room regardless of where they're seated.







Poly Studio E360

Poly Studio E60 C amera : Step into a large meeting room with the Poly Studio E60 camera and immediately feel the difference. It brings everyone into focus with a powerful 12x optical zoom and 4K sensors, capturing even those at the far end of the room in true-to-life detail. The presenter tracking feature ensures the primary presenter is always seen up close, adding a new level of engagement for participants connecting over video.





Step into a large meeting room with the Poly Studio E60 camera and immediately feel the difference. It brings everyone into focus with a powerful 12x optical zoom and 4K sensors, capturing even those at the far end of the room in true-to-life detail. The presenter tracking feature ensures the primary presenter is always seen up close, adding a new level of engagement for participants connecting over video. Poly Studio V52 Premium Video Bar: In mid-sized rooms, the Poly Studio V52 premium video bar, based on the award-winning Poly Studio X52 design, takes meeting experiences up a notch. The latest Poly DirectorAI smart camera innovations and unique audio AI features eliminate distractions and tackle the challenges posed by glass walls in conference rooms. Whether using HP's robust conferencing PC solutions for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, or simply connecting your laptop for a video call, this premium USB video bar seamlessly integrates with your setup, enhancing your meeting experience.







Poly Studio E60







Poly Studio V52

The latest Poly Lens software offers enhanced video deployment and serviceability, enabling faster onboarding and configuration without heavy technical installation needs. These improvements are critical when organizations retrofit and reconfigure workspaces, resulting in a consistent user experience, saving time and resources. New Microsoft O365 Calendar integration33 delivers a comprehensive view of room occupancy and utilization across multiple platforms so that IT can make better room allocation plans based on usage trends. Poly Lens is laying the foundation of AI-powered deployment, management, monitoring, and insights of video-powered rooms.

Enhance your productivity with HP monitors and peripherals

HP also introduced new monitors and peripherals that provide a seamless and comfortable user experience that boosts productivity from wherever you get work done.

Redefining its premium commercial monitor lineup, HP announced HP Series 7 Pro Monitors, featuring the world's most advanced conferencing monitor series34 crafted for creators and modern leaders seeking to personalize their work style. The HP Series 7 Pro 27- and 34-inch monitors are the world's first conferencing monitor series with an integrated AI privacy webcam35, delivering life-like virtual collaboration so you always look and sound your best. Available in a range of 11 models, these monitors make up HP's most expansive offering of DreamColor-class displays36 to deliver stunning visuals and true-to-life clarity.





HP Series 7 Pro Monitors

Experience a new level of comfort and flexibility with the HP 965 Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard. Its split-zone layout and 20 programmable keys37 offer a personalized typing experience, while a separate customizable numeric pad adds to its functionality. The integrated Copilot7 key leverages AI capabilities to make the things you do every day easier. Connect multiple devices via Bluetooth® or a dongle,38 depending on your workflow demands. This keyboard enhances your work experience and reflects our effort to protect our shared future. It is made with 50% post-consumer recycled materials39 and packaged in sustainably sourced external packaging.40

The HP Comfort Series takes user comfort to a new level without the learning curve of true ergonomic products. The HP 685 Comfort Dual-Mode Keyboard has a wavy design and a wrist rest that lets you type comfortably for hours. It also features an integrated Copilot7 key. With its contoured grips, the HP 685 Comfort Dual-Mode Mouse fits perfectly in your hand. These devices' programmable shortcuts and security-enhanced connections ensure an effortless work experience.





HP 965 Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard

Additional peripherals and accessories to enhance the flexible work experience include:

HP 435 Programmable Wireless Keypad : Experience the world's most customizable Bluetooth ® mechanical keypad. 41

: Experience the world's most customizable Bluetooth mechanical keypad. HP USB-C Travel Hub G3 : Expand your notebook's capabilities with five essential ports, offering scalable power delivery and plug-and-play connectivity across almost any device. 42

: Expand your notebook's capabilities with five essential ports, offering scalable power delivery and plug-and-play connectivity across almost any device. HP 405 Backlit Wired Keyboard : Simplify your workspace with this spill-resistant and sanitizable keyboard, 43 offering three levels of warm backlights for low-light conditions.

: Simplify your workspace with this spill-resistant and sanitizable keyboard, offering three levels of warm backlights for low-light conditions. HP Modular Bag Series : Customize this lightweight and innovative modular bag series, featuring a backpack, bag, and laptop sleeve for organized storage of your essentials.

: Customize this lightweight and innovative modular bag series, featuring a backpack, bag, and laptop sleeve for organized storage of your essentials. HP 14-inch Convertible Laptop Backpack Tote: Transform this lightweight 14-inch laptop backpack into a tote, folded bag, or handbag for ultimate on-the-go versatility.



Pricing and Availability44

The HP Elite x360 1040 G11 and HP EliteBook 1040 G11 Notebook PCs are expected to be available in April. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

and are expected to be available in April. Pricing will be available closer to availability. The HP Elite x360 830 G11 , HP EliteBook 830 G11 , HP EliteBook 840 G11 , and HP EliteBook 860 G11 Notebook PCs will be available this month starting at $1,599.

, , , and will be available this month starting at $1,599. The HP EliteBook 835 G11 , HP EliteBook 845 G11 , and HP EliteBook 865 G11 Notebook PCs are expected to be available in April starting at $1,469.

, , and are expected to be available in April starting at $1,469. The HP EliteBook 630 G11 , HP EliteBook 640 G11 , and HP EliteBook 660 G11 Notebook PCs are expected to be available in April starting at $1,289.

, , and are expected to be available in April starting at $1,289. The HP EliteBook 645 G11 and HP EliteBook 665 G11 Notebook PCs are expected to be available in April starting at $1,199.

and are expected to be available in April starting at $1,199. The HP ProBook 440 G11 and HP ProBook 460 G11 Notebook PCs are expected to be available in April starting at $949.

and are expected to be available in April starting at $949. HP Elite Small Form Factor 805 G9 Desktop PC is expected to be available in August. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

is expected to be available in August. Pricing will be available closer to availability. HP Series 7 Pro Monitors are available now.

are available now. HP Cloud Endpoint Manager SaaS is expected to be available in July.

is expected to be available in July. HP Endpoint Security Controller will be available this month.

will be available this month. ZBook Power G11 is expected to be available in April. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

is expected to be available in April. Pricing will be available closer to availability. ZBook Firefly G11 is expected to be available in April. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

is expected to be available in April. Pricing will be available closer to availability. ZBook Studio G11 is expected to be available in May. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

is expected to be available in May. Pricing will be available closer to availability. ZBook Fury G11 is expected to be available in April. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

is expected to be available in April. Pricing will be available closer to availability. Poly Studio E360 is expected to be available in late 2024. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

is expected to be available in late 2024. Pricing will be available closer to availability. Poly Studio V52 is expected to be available in April for $2999.95.

is expected to be available in April for $2999.95. Poly Studio E60 is expected to be available in March for $1,699.

is expected to be available in March for $1,699. HP 965 Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard is expected to be available in April for $129.99.

is expected to be available in April for $129.99. HP 685 Comfort Dual-Mode Keyboard is expected to be available in May for $59.99.

is expected to be available in May for $59.99. HP 685 Comfort Dual-Mode Mouse is expected to be available in May for $44.99.

is expected to be available in May for $44.99. HP 435 Programmable Wireless Keypad is available now for $49.99.

is available now for $49.99. HP USB-C Travel Hub G3 is available now for $69.99.

is available now for $69.99. HP 405 Backlit Wired Keyboard is available now for $49.99.

is available now for $49.99. The HP Modular Series is expected to be available in May. The HP 15.6-inch Modular Laptop Backpack will be available for a starting price of $99.99, the HP 15.6-inch Modular Laptop Bag will be available for $89.99, and the HP 14-inch Modular Laptop Sleeve will be available for $34.99.

is expected to be available in May. The HP 15.6-inch Modular Laptop Backpack will be available for a starting price of $99.99, the HP 15.6-inch Modular Laptop Bag will be available for $89.99, and the HP 14-inch Modular Laptop Sleeve will be available for $34.99. HP 14-inch Convertible Laptop Backpack Tote is expected to be available in April for $69.99.



