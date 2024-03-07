Walgreens Boots Alliance: Walgreens Recognizes Pharmacist's Curiosity With Highest Honor

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Walgreens Boots Alliance:

A pursuit of innovation and improvement earns pharmacist Ahlam Antar Walgreens' top award appreciating team members for their talent and engagement.

Meet Ahlam Antar, pharmacist and registered group supervisor at our Mansfield, Massachusetts, microfulfillment center that fills thousands of prescriptions for Walgreens patients across New England. Her constant curiosity, one of WBA's values, led her leaders and teammates to recognize her as a Champion of Champions in Walgreens' companywide awards program and she was chosen as the Pinnacle Winner, the highest honor in the program.

"I just tend to ask a lot of questions. I want to know why we do things a specific way and then always see if I can improve them, make it faster, quicker, easier," she says, crediting her experience as an immigrant for her inquisitive nature.

Watch the video above to learn how Antar has made an impact for patients and why her teammates think she thrives in her role. Congratulations, Ahlam!

