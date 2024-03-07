Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.03.2024
Nugen Medical: Regierungsentscheidung löst Rallye aus?
WKN: A12HJF | ISIN: US9314271084 | Ticker-Symbol: W8A
Tradegate
07.03.24
19:22 Uhr
19,140 Euro
-0,014
-0,07 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
ACCESSWIRE
07.03.2024 | 19:26
68 Leser
Walgreens Boots Alliance: Walgreens Recognizes Pharmacist's Curiosity With Highest Honor

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Walgreens Boots Alliance:

A pursuit of innovation and improvement earns pharmacist Ahlam Antar Walgreens' top award appreciating team members for their talent and engagement.

Originally published by Walgreens Boots Alliance

By Mike Huffman

Meet Ahlam Antar, pharmacist and registered group supervisor at our Mansfield, Massachusetts, microfulfillment center that fills thousands of prescriptions for Walgreens patients across New England. Her constant curiosity, one of WBA's values, led her leaders and teammates to recognize her as a Champion of Champions in Walgreens' companywide awards program and she was chosen as the Pinnacle Winner, the highest honor in the program.

"I just tend to ask a lot of questions. I want to know why we do things a specific way and then always see if I can improve them, make it faster, quicker, easier," she says, crediting her experience as an immigrant for her inquisitive nature.

Watch the video above to learn how Antar has made an impact for patients and why her teammates think she thrives in her role. Congratulations, Ahlam!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Walgreens Boots Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Walgreens Boots Alliance
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/walgreens-boots-alliance
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Walgreens Boots Alliance



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
