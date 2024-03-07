DreamLarge Acquires Sarasota Magazine

Sarasota Magazine joins DreamLarge's family of brands as new leadership brings ownership back to local roots

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / DreamLarge, the pioneering B-Corp known for its commitment to social impact and community engagement, announced today the acquisition of Sarasota Magazine, the leading lifestyle publication in the Sarasota region. The acquisition marks a significant milestone for both companies, with DreamLarge broadening its presence in the media industry and Sarasota Magazine poised for a new era of growth and innovation.





Sarasota Magazine & DreamLarge - Company Photo

DreamLarge and Sarasota Magazine team gather for a photo at DreamLarge's studio.





Sarasota Magazine, previously owned by SagaCity Media, one of the nation's largest regional publishers, has long been a trusted source of news, culture and lifestyle content. With a rich history spanning over four decades, the magazine has earned a reputation for its award-winning journalism, insightful features and comprehensive coverage of local events and happenings.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sarasota Magazine into the DreamLarge family and, more significantly, bring it home to Sarasota," said Anand Pallegar, CEO of DreamLarge. "As a company deeply rooted in the values of community, creativity and social responsibility, we see tremendous potential in this partnership to amplify the voices of Sarasota and empower them to shape the future of their city."

DreamLarge is renowned for its community initiatives, nonprofit partnerships and innovative approach to business that place equal emphasis on profit and purpose. Through its diverse portfolio of ventures, DreamLarge has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to driving positive change and fostering sustainable development in the communities it serves.

"We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as part of the DreamLarge family," said Cooper Levey-Baker, editor in chief of Sarasota Magazine. "This partnership aligns with our mission to inform, inspire and celebrate Sarasota, and we plan to continue to serve our readers with the same dedication and passion they have come to expect from us since our founding in 1979. We are thrilled to be entering this new era and look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional storytelling and design for another 45 years-and beyond."

Under DreamLarge's stewardship, Sarasota Magazine will continue to operate independently, preserving its editorial integrity and commitment to excellence while benefiting from the resources and expertise of its new parent company. The acquisition is expected to bring fresh perspectives, expanded coverage areas and innovative digital offerings to Sarasota Magazine's readership.

Nicole Vogel, CEO, SagaCity Media, said, "We, at SagaCity, are proud of the work we accomplished with the incredibly talented Sarasota-based team. We believe wholeheartedly in the power and importance of regional media and are excited and gratified to pass this amazing media entity along to such an esteemed and locally committed company as DreamLarge. We look forward to watching it continue to grow and thrive."

The acquisition of Sarasota Magazine by DreamLarge represents a strategic move to strengthen the magazine's position and further solidify DreamLarge's commitment to driving positive change through the power of storytelling.

www.dreamlarge.org

www.sarasotamagazine.com

Contact Information

Julia Groom

Director of Communications

julia@dreamlarge.org

9417868732

SOURCE: DreamLarge

View the original press release on newswire.com.