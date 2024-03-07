Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Huggies and Bright Horizons Pilot New Program To Divert Waste From Landfills and Convert Waste-to-Energy in Local Boston Communities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Kimberly-Clark Corporation:

The pilot aims to offset the environmental impact by turning it into electricity, heat, or fuel

Kimberly-Clark's U.S. Huggies® brand and select Bright Horizons child care centers throughout Boston are teaming up on a new pilot program that aims to offset the environmental impact of used diapers and wipes going to landfill by turning it into electricity, heat or fuel through a process known as Waste-to-Energy. Based on preliminary estimates, over the next year, the pilot program is expected to result in thousands of pounds of trash being diverted from local landfills.

"Huggies is passionate about providing innovative solutions to better serve consumers and communities," said Matt Barresi, North American Vice President of the Huggies Brand. "Whether it's having the original Leak Lock® blowout blocker since 1997, a 20% thicker baby wipe* or a solution to help keep diapers and wipes out of landfills, we're proud to partner on this breakthrough program to help create a more sustainable environment."

Waste-to-Energy technology, a process managed by our partners at Covanta, offsets the use of fossil fuels and reduces carbon emissions and methane generation from landfills at many facilities around North America, including the local Boston area. Waste-to-Energy takes non-hazardous waste - otherwise destined for landfill - and combusts it, generating steam for electricity production. The resulting ash is also processed to recover metal for recycling while all gases are collected, filtered, and cleaned to minimize environmental impact.

"Diaper waste in landfills has been an ongoing concern for our local families, and we're thrilled to partner with Huggies to help make a positive environmental impact in the Boston community," said Sondra Ahearn, Regional Manager for Bright Horizons. "We remain dedicated to supporting our families and the communities in which they live, and this is the next step in that mission."

The pilot will run at select Boston-area Bright Horizons centers. Pending outcomes, Huggies and Bright Horizons will look to potentially expand the pilot in other major metro cities. To learn more about Bright Horizons and Huggies, please visit BrightHorizons.com or Huggies.com, or follow along on social media. To learn more about the Waste-to-Energy process, please visit Covanta.com.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality early education and child care, back-up care, and workforce education services. For more than 35 years, we have partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,050 early education and child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia and India, and serves more than 1,450 of the world's leading employers. Bright Horizons' early education and child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs help employees succeed at each life and career stage. For more information, go to www.brighthorizons.com.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies(R) by Ethisphere for the sixth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

