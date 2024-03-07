Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Strengthens Health & Dental Portfolio with the Acquisition of TDO Software from Sonendo Inc.

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of TDO® (The Digital Office) Software ("TDO"), owned by Sonendo Inc., the developer of both the TDO Software and the GentleWave® System.

TDO Software is an endodontic Practice Management Software widely used in the endodontic industry worldwide and has built a community of quality-centered endodontists united in their search for excellence. TDO simplifies practice workflow and favours ergonomic record keeping. TDO also seamlessly integrates practice management, imaging, social media, referral reporting, and CBCT imaging.

"TDO is back and thriving under the new partnership with Valsoft," said Dr. Carr, former TDO Founder. "From my perspective, with Valsoft, the future couldn't look brighter, full of autonomy and growth. I have agreed to an expanded role, especially in regard to the TDO User Group Meetings and helping to exceed the historical quality people have come to expect."

"We are excited to have TDO join our Health & Dental portfolio, marking a milestone in Valsoft's commitment to innovation and excellence in dental healthcare technology," said Gianni Farruggia, Valsoft Operating Partner. "TDO's dedication to innovation will provide our platform with the ability to serve the endodontic community more effectively. With TDO, we will accelerate our product development capabilities, ensure long-term stability, and expand the solutions we offer to our growing customer base."

"TDO Software's acquisition by Valsoft marks a new era of growth and innovation," explains Luiz Motta, General Manager at TDO. "We look forward to utilizing Valsoft's specialized expertise to enhance our organizational and employee potential, and increase the efficiency of our operations."

Working with Valsoft's operating division, Aspire Software, TDO will be able to leverage Valsoft's extensive experience and resources to pursue key projects, enhance their ability to support customers, and provide the best possible software features to enhance the practice experience.

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more: www.valsoftcorp.com

Valsoft was represented internally by Shinjay Choi (Ssin) (Senior Legal Counsel), David Felicissimo (General Counsel), and Pamela Romero (Paralegal. Sonendo Inc. was represented by Reed Smith LLP and Stifel served as Sonendo's exclusive financial advisor.

