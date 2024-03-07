Vystar Credit Union: VyStar Recognized by Training Magazine 2024 Training APEX Award

JACKSONVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / VyStar Credit Union has been recognized by Train ing magazine as a 2024 Training APEX Award Winner. The APEX Award is a prestigious global award that recognizes the top learning and development organizations based on their commitment to the highest levels of employee growth and development and the results they achieve.

Training magazine recognized the 2024 Training APEX Award winners during the Training 2024 Conference & Expo held in Orlando, Florida on February 27. VyStar's Learning and Development team has been a proud recipient of this prestigious award for the past four years. This year, VyStar ranked 30 out of 105 honorees.

"VyStar is incredibly honored to be recognized as a Training APEX Award winner for the 5th consecutive year," said VyStar Chief Human Resources Officer Kawanza Humphrey. "The award reflects our purpose to Do Good and a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning and development. By providing our employees with the latest skills and knowledge, we ensure they can deliver exceptional results for our members."

VyStar offers a robust training and development program and is committed to providing a rewarding work environment that encourages employee wellbeing and financial wellness. The Learning and Development team provides quarterly training and one-on-one counseling on investing, retirement planning and overall financial fitness. VyStar encourages employees to participate in external learning opportunities that include college degrees, professional certifications, and licenses. VyStar offers a generous tuition assistance program that includes an option between prepaid tuition or tuition reimbursement and student loan payoff stipends.

Our purpose at VyStar is to Do Good. One of the best ways is to invest in our future leaders - high school students and college interns who will one day become the backbone of our organization and the community.

In 2022, VyStar launched the VyStar Corporate College Intern Program designed to develop talent early in their career. The program is open to any rising junior, senior, or recent graduate. The program provides extensive support and involvement from our leadership team.

Another recognized program is the "Future Fit" Mentoring Program which pairs 130 mentors and mentees in six-month cohorts. The program is part of an integral development strategy for employees seeking further career development opportunities.

To learn more about a career at VyStar, please visit vystarcu.org/careers.

About VyStar Credit Union

VyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida, with over 80 branches and now serves more than 975,000 members with assets of over $14 billion. VyStar is the largest mortgage lender in Northeast Florida and a major employer in the region with over 2,500 employees across the communities it serves. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 29 Georgia counties, and past and present military members and their families all over the world. For more information, visit vystarcu.org, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

