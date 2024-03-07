Metallicus: Vibrant Credit Union Joins Metal Blockchain's Banking Innovation Program

Exploring Blockchain Use Cases for Enhanced Financial Services

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Metallicus, the core developer of Metal Blockchain, a foundational Layer 0 blockchain, today announced Vibrant Credit Union's enrollment in its Banking Innovation Program. This move signifies Vibrant Credit Union's proactive approach to investigating blockchain technology's potential and harnessing Metallicus' expertise to elevate its technological prowess.

"The inclusion of Vibrant Credit Union in our Banking Innovation Program marks an exciting step forward in our mission to enhance the financial industry through blockchain technology," said Frank Mazza, Director of Blockchain for Institutions & Fintechs at Metallicus. "We are thrilled to partner with Vibrant Credit Union and look forward to empowering them with the tools and resources needed to drive innovation and maintain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving financial landscape."

The Banking Innovation Program by Metal Blockchain enables institutions like Vibrant Credit Union to navigate and adopt customized blockchain solutions, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards while addressing their distinct operational demands. Drawing on Metallicus' unparalleled blockchain expertise and a distinguished advisory board, the program offers innovation workshops, fintech partnerships, R&D grants, and bespoke development, positioning participants to lead and innovate within the dynamic financial sector.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with Metal Blockchain through their Banking Innovation Program," expressed Pete Nohelty, Chief Technology Officer of Vibrant Credit Union. "At Vibrant Credit Union, we are dedicated to exploring emerging technologies to enrich our services and provide exceptional experiences and value for our members. Partnering with Metal Blockchain provides a path to research and further develop our visions towards the future of the financial services industry. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with other industry experts and researching and innovating to unlock the true potential of blockchain technology."

The Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program is designed to support financial institutions' journey into blockchain technology at no cost. With a focus on tackling use cases around Digital Identity, Single Sign-On (SSO), Private Subnets, Tokenization of Assets, and more, the program equips participants with the tools and resources needed to drive profitability, lower costs, reduce risks, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences.

Financial institutions keen on participating in the Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program can express their interest or learn more by contacting bizdev@metallicus.com.

