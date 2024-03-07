BioMedical Solutions Strengthens Market Presence With Acquisition of Sterilizers.com

BioMedical Solutions proudly announces its successful acquisition of the assets of Alfa Medical Equipment, operating under the name Sterilizers.com.

LITTLE ROCK, AR / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / BioMedical Solutions, who recently acquired Booth Medical Equipment and is a leading provider of medical equipment and services, proudly announces its successful acquisition of the assets of Alfa Medical Equipment, operating under the name Sterilizers.com. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in BioMedical Solutions' journey, amplifying its position in the market and expanding its ability to serve diverse customer needs.

Established by Shlomo Savyon in 1975, Alfa Medical Equipment started as a sterilizer repair company in the San Francisco Bay Area before expanding its operations to Hempstead, NY. The pivotal acquisition of Sterilizers.com in 1994 propelled Alfa Medical Equipment onto the international stage, solidifying its reputation as a trusted expert in sterilization solutions.

Chuck Fishelson's partnership in 1996 injected fresh perspectives, and in 1999, Alfa Medical Equipment underwent a transformative phase by acquiring Cox Rapid Dry Heat Sterilizers. This acquisition enabled Alfa Medical Equipment to emerge as a notable sterilizer manufacturer in the United States.

With a legacy spanning over 100 years of combined expertise, the integration of Sterilizers.com into BioMedical Solutions reaffirms the company's commitment to excellence and innovation. This strategic acquisition enhances BioMedical Solutions' capacity to cater to the evolving needs of customers across various sectors.

Key highlights of the acquisition include:

Expanded Market Presence : The acquisition fortifies BioMedical Solutions' market position, facilitating the integration of sterilizer expertise into its existing portfolio.

: The acquisition fortifies BioMedical Solutions' market position, facilitating the integration of sterilizer expertise into its existing portfolio. Enhanced Customer Experience : Customers can expect a wider range of products and services, including cross-selling opportunities and competitive pricing.

: Customers can expect a wider range of products and services, including cross-selling opportunities and competitive pricing. Streamlined Operations: BioMedical Solutions aims to optimize operations by leveraging better manufacturer purchasing contracts and implementing high service standards for its national field service model.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Sterilizers.com," said Jared Pitney, CEO of BioMedical Solutions. "This strategic move underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers while solidifying our position as a leader in the medical equipment industry. With Sterilizers.com's esteemed reputation and expertise, we are poised to embark on an exciting journey of growth and innovation."

BioMedical Solutions remains dedicated to upholding the legacy of Sterilizers.com as a trusted source of sterilization solutions. The company looks forward to leveraging its expanded capabilities to meet the evolving needs of its customers and partners.

