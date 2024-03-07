Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 7 mars/March 2024) - The common shares of Golden Rapture Mining Corporation have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Golden Rapture Mining Corporation is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Phillips Township Gold Property.

Les actions ordinaires de Golden Rapture Mining Corporation ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Golden Rapture Mining Corporation se consacre à l'exploration minière et à l'acquisition d'actifs miniers au Canada. Son objectif est de localiser et de développer des propriétés économiques intéressantes de métaux précieux et communs et de mener son programme d'exploration sur la propriété aurifère Phillips Township.

Issuer/Émetteur: Golden Rapture Mining Corporation Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): GLDR Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 22 343 093 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 14 981 181 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 38115W 10 1 ISIN: CA 38115W 10 1 4 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 IPO Price/Prix: $0.15/0,15$ Agent: Leede Jones Gable Inc. Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 8 mars/March 2024 Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 12 mars/March 2024 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 30 avril/April Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for GLDR. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)