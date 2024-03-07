Baker Tilly: The SEC Watered Down Its Climate Reporting Requirements. Here's What That Means for Companies.

Scope 3 reporting requirements in California and Europe will likely mean global companies still have to detail supply-chain emissions
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Baker Tilly
By Yusuf Khan and Richard Vanderford
Originally published on WSJ.com.
Wednesday's announcement might afford some businesses some breathing room as they scramble to comply with what is still a landmark shift in how companies report on climate-related metrics. But businesses will still face requirements to report Scope 3 in some jurisdictions, as well as pressure from investors, consumers and business partners.
"A lot of them are impacted by so many different pressures in this space," said Mallory Thomas, a partner with the risk advisory practice at consulting firm Baker Tilly. "A lot of larger public companies will continue to report their Scope 3."
Click here to continue reading on WSJ.com.
Read Baker Tilly's full alert to learn more.
PHOTO: RICK BOWMER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Baker Tilly
View the original press release on accesswire.com