Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical: Regierungsentscheidung löst Rallye aus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.03.2024 | 21:38
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baker Tilly: The SEC Watered Down Its Climate Reporting Requirements. Here's What That Means for Companies.

Scope 3 reporting requirements in California and Europe will likely mean global companies still have to detail supply-chain emissions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Baker Tilly
By Yusuf Khan and Richard Vanderford

Originally published on WSJ.com.

Wednesday's announcement might afford some businesses some breathing room as they scramble to comply with what is still a landmark shift in how companies report on climate-related metrics. But businesses will still face requirements to report Scope 3 in some jurisdictions, as well as pressure from investors, consumers and business partners.

"A lot of them are impacted by so many different pressures in this space," said Mallory Thomas, a partner with the risk advisory practice at consulting firm Baker Tilly. "A lot of larger public companies will continue to report their Scope 3."

Click here to continue reading on WSJ.com.

Read Baker Tilly's full alert to learn more.

A coal-fired power plant in Craig, Colo. The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday approved a rule requiring corporate disclosure of some carbon emissions.
PHOTO: RICK BOWMER/ASSOCIATED PRESS

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.