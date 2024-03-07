Baker Tilly: The SEC Watered Down Its Climate Reporting Requirements. Here's What That Means for Companies.

Scope 3 reporting requirements in California and Europe will likely mean global companies still have to detail supply-chain emissions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Baker Tilly

By Yusuf Khan and Richard Vanderford

Originally published on WSJ.com.

Wednesday's announcement might afford some businesses some breathing room as they scramble to comply with what is still a landmark shift in how companies report on climate-related metrics. But businesses will still face requirements to report Scope 3 in some jurisdictions, as well as pressure from investors, consumers and business partners.

"A lot of them are impacted by so many different pressures in this space," said Mallory Thomas, a partner with the risk advisory practice at consulting firm Baker Tilly. "A lot of larger public companies will continue to report their Scope 3."

Click here to continue reading on WSJ.com.

Read Baker Tilly's full alert to learn more.

A coal-fired power plant in Craig, Colo. The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday approved a rule requiring corporate disclosure of some carbon emissions.

PHOTO: RICK BOWMER/ASSOCIATED PRESS

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Baker Tilly

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly

View the original press release on accesswire.com