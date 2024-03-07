CMG Financial Recognized as a Tech100 Mortgage Winner

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / CMG Financial, a well-capitalized and privately held mortgage banking firm based in San Ramon, CA, has been recognized as a 2024 Tech100 Mortgage winner. The annual award, held by HousingWire, celebrates the most innovative and impactful organizations in the industry. CMG was recognized this year for its recent iteration of a POS opportunity pipeline.

Over the past year, many mortgage companies have downsized or shut doors, yet CMG Financial has been able to grow because of its unique ability to give loan officers the products, services, and technology they need to be successful in any market condition. As a mortgage company that was created by a loan officer himself, CMG has a good pulse on a loan officer's day-to-day struggles, and as a result can create inspired fintech that helps them overcome market challenges and maximize production potential. The company's most recent innovation is a POS opportunity pipeline that addresses the consequences of a high-rate market (low margins, decreased productivity, and taxed originators wondering what they should do next) and provides loan officers simplified, actionable items that can help them take advantage of opportunities more quickly.

POS Clear 2.0 simplifies the opportunity pipeline experience to help loan officers get on top of opportunities faster with less effort. Prior to its release, the mortgage originating system only included the data from current, active deals that loan officers were working on and funding. This one brings in data from past sales, creating a convergence between sales and servicing, and turns it into actionable items that loan officers can easily discover and use to their advantage. It also includes a new credit bureau screen specifically for soft pulls, alongside Fannie Mae's DU Early Assessment feature that operates with just a soft credit pull. Additionally, CMG has made it easier to communicate with borrowers directly from the loan pipeline with a new email feature. CMG has improved the import liabilities process by removing the deduping logic for a more straightforward experience. Now, loan officers can easily delete liabilities one at a time or in bulk from the import liabilities tab, and with our new credit bureau screen, updates are instant-no refresh needed. CMG was the only lender to showcase tech at Digital Mortgage Conference - and succeeded with flying colors.

"More than just an acknowledgment; the Tech100 award is a testament to the transformative impact these companies have made, propelling the mortgage sector into new realms of efficiency, transparency and accessibility," writes Lesley Collins, Program Manager for HousingWire's Editor's Choice Awards.

About CMG

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage bank founded in 1993 by Christopher M. George, a former Mortgage Bankers Association Chairman. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG also operates six joint venture companies with builder & realtor partners, holds an impressive MSR/servicing portfolio, and serves the capital markets of fixed income trading & sales. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG is known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

