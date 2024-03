The Shiba Inu (SHIB) price points that truly matter in 2024 are $0.000017 followed by $0.000023 and $0.000045. Why do we emphasize these SHIB price points? Because when price is above or below them, it tells something about the potential outcome. SHIB had a great ride - it will not continue to rise endlessly - ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...