GenEmbryomics Prepares for US National Exchange Listing with Appointment of Independent US-Based Director

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / GenEmbryomics, a medical genetics company with world-leading intellectual property, today announced the appointment of an additional independent director to its Board. This strategic move is part of the company's preparation for listing on a major US national exchange, underlining its commitment to global expansion and enhancing corporate governance standards.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tess Burleson to our Board of Directors at this pivotal time," said Paul Viney, Chairman of GenEmbryomics. "Her appointment is a testament to our commitment to strengthening our board with directors who bring a wealth of experience and expertise in healthcare, biotechnology, and strategic business development. We are confident that Tess's contributions will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission and prepare for our next phase of growth."

Nick Murphy, PhD, Founder and CEO of GenEmbryomics, added, "The inclusion of Tess to our Board is a significant milestone for GenEmbryomics. Tess's extensive background in the commercialization of medical research and her proven track record in strategic business ventures make her an exceptional asset to our team. Tess will play a critical role in guiding our strategic direction as we move towards a US national exchange listing."

Tess Burleson, M.B.A., C.P.A., brings over two decades of experience in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and biomedical R&D sectors. She has been instrumental in the commercialization of intellectual property and has led numerous business ventures with successful exits and into public markets. Her career started at KPMG, followed by significant roles in the healthcare industry, including President of a multi-state clinical research company and as Chief Financial Officer of a health system and in medical R&D organizations.

The appointment of Ms. Burleson is expected to further strengthen GenEmbryomics' industry position, driving forward its strategic initiatives and enhancing its governance as the company continues on its journey towards a US national exchange listing.

About GenEmbryomics

GenEmbryomics is a medical and genetic testing company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with a global footprint around the world. The Company's focus is on providing the most up-to-date genetic testing and profiling for embryos prior to implantation. Additional information can be found on the Company's website by visiting http://www.genembryomics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of GenEmbryomics' management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

