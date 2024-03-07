Allied Universal Named to Newsweek List of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Allied Universal®, ?the world's leading security and facility services company, has been named to the Newsweek list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024. Receiving a ranking of four stars, the publication evaluated the company's compensation, work-life balance and proactive management on diversity to compile its second annual ranking.

"It's an amazing honor for Allied Universal to be recognized as a leader in providing a wide range of opportunities for women," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "Today and every day, we celebrate our amazing female team members and their commitment to keeping people and communities safe. Our team strives to ensure we nurture and maintain an inclusive workplace so that we attract, recruit and retain more women and provide opportunities to achieve their professional aspirations. Allied Universal's nearly 100,000 North America women employees continue to uphold our values, deliver great service and help us create a successful organization."

Allied Universal is committed to building a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace that fully supports its commitment to becoming an Employer of Choice, including the removal of any barriers preventing women from having a rewarding career in a male-dominated industry.

To read more, visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-greatest-workplaces-women-2024.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

