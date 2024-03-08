Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2024) - Parkit Enterprise Inc. (TSXV: PKT) ("Parkit" or the "Company"), today reported the Company's full year 2023 audited results. Steve Scott, Chair of Parkit, commented:

"Parkit continued to improve its net rental income and margins by integrating the $100 million of assets purchased this year and through successful negotiations with existing and new tenants. With 97% of our interest rate on our debt fixed, Parkit continues to have a strong balance sheet and expects to continue to be disciplined on acquisitions, and to increase our revenue, NRI and FFO for the upcoming year."

2023 Q4 and Full Year Results and Recent Business Highlights

Investment properties revenue and net rental income. Investment properties revenue and net rental income increased as the Company onboarded and integrated its Winnipeg and Saskatchewan portfolio, streamlined operations and signed new leases. Investment properties revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 rose 71% and 87%, respectively, to $5,832,682 and $20,733,344, compared to $3,420,394 and $11,069,394, respectively, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Net rental income ("NRI"), increased by 91% and 128%, respectively, to $3,919,188 and $13,387,320, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $2,051,634 and $5,883,709, respectively, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Stabilized investment properties net rental income. On our stabilized properties, net rental income, increased by 98% and 120%, respectively, to $4,184,358 and $14,563,769, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $2,110,160 and $6,629,474, respectively, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Liquidity position. The Company maintained a strong liquidity position with cash and cash equivalents of over $10,000,000 at the end of the year. The Company has unencumbered assets and significant availability on its credit facilities to fund future acquisitions.

Cash flows. Parkit increased its cash flow with $15,039,345 received from operating activities for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $1,566,238 received for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Parkit used net cash of $103,465,734 in investing activities for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to cash used of $39,654,054 from investing activities for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, as the Company completed $100.7 million of net acquisitions. Parkit received net cash of $79,310,673 in financing activities for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to net cash received of $35,780,047 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, as a result of financing received from credit facilities to fund acquisitions.

Funds from operations ("FFO") increased for the period. The FFO, a Non-IFRS Measure, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 increased by 113% and 111%, respectively, to $1,390,163 and $4,115,966, compared to FFO of $652,007 and $1,947,178, respectively for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The increase in FFO was a result of additional NRI from investment properties.

Net income (loss) for the period. The Company had a net loss of $4,243,583 and $5,092,053, respectively, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to a net loss of $2,552,258 and $3,479,408, respectively, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The net loss was a result of non-cash items included with the annual results including $7,708,727 of depreciation, $455,936 in share-based compensation and $1,965,707 of unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments.

Other income increased for the period. Other income includes parking properties income and the share of profit from equity accounted investees. The share of income and loss from equity-accounted investees was a loss of $1,173,548 and an income of $795,447 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to a loss of $205,553 and an income of $198,775 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The quarterly and year to date increase in income is a result of the joint venture's sale and improved parking operations.



Subsequent to the acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in Fly Away Parking, the Company commenced consolidating its results in the new parking operations. The parking properties revenue was $801,406 and $2,393,129 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The parking properties expenses was $578,817 and $1,640,719 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The current results reflect an increase in both revenue and income compared to the prior year results for Fly Away Parking which is a result of streamlined operations, lower financing costs and a growing market in Nashville, TN.

Parkit completed $100.7 million of acquisitions for fiscal 2023. With these acquisitions, Parkit continued to streamline property management, advance its expansions, and sign new leases.

Leasing at market rental spreads. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, Parkit continued to renew and sign leases at market rates. In fiscal 2023, Parkit achieved a weighted average 77% rental rate growth on lease renewals.

Continued focus on environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives. Parkit continued its focus on ESG initiatives by prioritizing environmental initiatives in its development plans and reviewing its corporate policies.

Parkit is focused on growing and maximizing cash flows on its industrial portfolio, while streamlining operations of its parking properties.

Further Information

For comprehensive disclosure of Parkit's performance for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and its financial position as at such date, please see Parkit's Annual Audited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Non-IFRS Measures

Management uses both IFRS and Non-IFRS Measures to assess the financial and operating performance of the Company's operations. These Non-IFRS Measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Non-IFRS Measures referenced in this news release include the following:

Funds from Operations ("FFO") is a Non-IFRS Measure of operating performance as it focuses on cash flow from operating activities. REALPAC is the national industry association dedicated to advancing the long-term vitality of Canada's real property sector. REALPAC defines FFO as net income (calculated in accordance with IFRS), adjusted for, among other things, depreciation, transaction costs, gains and losses from property dispositions, foreign exchange, as well as other non-cash items. The Company believes that FFO can be a beneficial measure, when combined with primary IFRS measures, to assist in the evaluation of the Company's ability to generate cash and evaluate its return on investments as it excludes the effects of real estate amortization and gains and losses from the sale of real estate, all of which are based on historical cost accounting and which may be of limited significance in evaluating current performance.

FFO should not be viewed as an alternative to, in isolation from, or superior to, net income or cash flow from operations, or results from Parkit's comprehensive operations, respectively, or other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. FFO should not be interpreted as an indicator of cash generated from operating activities and is not indicative of cash available to fund operating expenditures, or for the payment of cash distributions. FFO is simply an additional measure of operating performance which highlight trends in Parkit's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Parkit's management also uses this Non-IFRS Measure in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and to prepare operating budgets. In addition, while Parkit's methods of calculating FFO comply with REALPAC recommendations, FFO may differ from and not be comparable to FFO used by other companies.

The following table indicates how Parkit reconciles FFO to the nearest IFRS measure.





Three months

ended

December 31,

2023



Three months

ended

December 31,

2022

Twelve months

ended

December 31,

2023

Twelve months

ended

December 31,

2022 Net Loss and comprehensive loss $ (4,243,583 ) $ (2,552,258 ) $ (5,092,053 ) $ (3,479,408 ) Add / (Deduct):















Share of (gain) loss from equity-accounted investees

1,173,548



205,553



(795,447 )

(198,775 ) Depreciation

2,116,524



1,847,082



7,708,727



4,587,842

Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments

1,965,707



-



1,965,707



-

Foreign exchange

(77,633 )

36,121



(126,904 )

(78,309 ) Income tax (recovery) expense

(336 )

(80,644 )

-



(80,325 ) Share based compensation

455,936



1,196,153



455,936



1,196,153 FFO $ 1,390,163

$ 652,007

$ 4,115,966

$ 1,947,178 FFO per share $ 0.01

$ 0.00

$ 0.02

$ 0.01

About Parkit Enterprise Inc.

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. In addition, Parkit has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. Parkit's Common Shares are listed on TSX-V (Symbol: PKT).

For more information, please contact Mr. Carey Chow, Mr. Iqbal Khan or Mr. Steven Scott:

Investor Relations

Contact Number: 1-888-627-9881

Email: ir@parkitenterprise.com

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: Parkit's expectations to continue to be disciplined on acquisitions, and to increase its revenue, NRI and FFO for 2024; Parkit's continued focus on ESG initiatives by prioritizing environmental investments; Parkit's focus on growing and maximizing cash flows on its industrial portfolio, while streamlining operations of its parking properties; and Parkit's focus on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. This forward-looking information reflects Parkit's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Parkit and on assumptions Parkit believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the level of activity in the industrial real estate business and the economy generally; continued consumer interest in Parkit's services and products; Parkit's continued ability to acquire properties that are in-line with its strategic focus, including prioritizing environmental investments; Parkit's continuing ability to grow its portfolio of investment properties; and Parkit's past results continuing to be an indicator of future results. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties, and factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory approvals; the actual results of Parkit's future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting Parkit; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; and the lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Parkit's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Parkit has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and factors is not exhaustive. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Parkit as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Parkit expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

The expectations to continue to increase Parkit's revenue, NRI and FFO for 2024 contained in this news release may be considered a financial outlook as defined by applicable securities legislation. Such information and any other financial outlooks contained in this news release have been approved by management of Parkit as of the date hereof. Such financial outlooks are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and goals relating to the future business of Parkit. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

