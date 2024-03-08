Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is proud to announce its continued partnership as the sponsor of the Retailers Lounge at the Retail Technology Show for the third consecutive year. The event, set to take place on April 24-25 at Olympia London, will bring together retail trailblazers, uniting the region's foremost retailers and tech innovators. The Retailers Lounge is a space designed exclusively for retailers, providing a place for relaxation and refreshment during the bustling two-day event. This year, Toshiba will introduce an Innovation Zone within the lounge, inviting attendees to explore some of the groundbreaking technologies designed to revolutionise the retail experience:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240307308907/en/

At the Retail Technology Show, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions will introduce some of the groundbreaking software and hardware solutions designed to revolutionise the retail experience and effectively tackle challenges such as labour shortages, loss prevention and inventory management. (Photo: Business Wire)

Vision Kiosk: As interest in non-traditional payments grows, Toshiba's new self-service solution uses computer vision and biometric technology to deliver a low friction checkout. ELERA Commerce Platform: A comprehensive commerce platform with a suite of solutions that can free retailers from legacy constraints to optimise operations, streamline processes and enhance customer satisfaction. VisualStore Commerce Platform: A unified platform which seamlessly integrates various channels into the customer relationship management process so that shoppers receive a truly personalised experience.

"Our passion for the retail industry drives our investments towards a future where retailers can effectively tackle challenges such as labour shortages, loss prevention and inventory management," says Andrew McDaniel, Managing Director and SVP of Europe, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. "Our focus is on empowering retailers to identify and respond to the evolving needs of their business and customers, creating elevated experiences within and beyond the store."

The Retail Technology Show began in April 2021 and is run by the team who previously organized the UK's largest retail exhibition: RetailEXPO (formerly RBTE).

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions empowers retail to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services that enable retailers to resiliently evolve with generations of consumers and adapt to market conditions. Supported by a global organisation of devoted employees and partners, retailers gain more visibility and control over operations while enjoying the flexibility to build, scale and transform retail experiences that anticipate and fulfill consumers' ever-changing needs. Visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, to learn more.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Tec Corporation, which is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240307308907/en/

Contacts:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Nicole Pearson

Marketing Manager UK&I

nicole.pearson@toshibagcs.com