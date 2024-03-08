"The Boys" Launches with Wildly Creative and Masterfully Produced Commercial, Perfectly Capturing the Essence of the Disruptive Men's Grooming Brand

MANSCAPED, the global men's grooming company and lifestyle consumer brand, in collaboration with creative agency Pereira O'Dell, today debuts an all-new brand campaign that proves the one thing all men have in common: they love their boys. Anchored in MANSCAPED's renowned use of irreverent humor, the playful campaign utilizes a unique visual metaphor to demonstrate a few relatable qualms surrounding the topic of men's below-the-waist grooming, or in this case, lack thereof.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240307815287/en/

If they're smooth, you're smooth. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We developed this brand campaign with a fresh perspective, blending our proven optimized and data-driven performance marketing with a big and bold, long-term, brand-building strategy," said Marcelo Kertész, Chief Marketing Officer of MANSCAPED. "'The Boys' is all about embracing this brand and performance marketing re-balance. This came naturally to us as we were able to lean into one of our brand's most distinctive strengths our use of humor to break conversation barriers to develop a concept that truly sticks with people, all while producing world-class content that continues to perform across channels and platforms."

The ad opens with our stars, two identically unkempt miniature "boys" happily bobbing up and down the beach alongside their full-size male counterpart. Attached at hip height, these shaggy twins enjoy their daily jogs, jacuzzi soaks, and typical social events. But as happy as they are to just be together, their wild, untamed manes prove to be a source of irritation and even unwanted attention. Standing amidst several pairs of fellow "groomsboys" at a wedding, it becomes clear to these minis (and the viewer) that maybe it's time for a new look.

As they embark on their mission to find new shine, the twins and their full-size companion find relief with MANSCAPED's electric groin trimmer, The Lawn Mower, embracing a refreshed bald look that's both sleek and easily maintainable. Whatever look you're after, be it timeless or daring, give your boys the love they deserve with MANSCAPED.

Now live, this hilarious commercial is available for your viewing pleasure on MANSCAPED's YouTube channel and social media accounts. If you and your boys prefer to watch on the big screen, catch the new spot on national broadcast today.

In coordination with the campaign launch, MANSCAPED and Pereira O'Dell are also introducing an AR lens on Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram so anyone can find out what their own boys might look like. The lens augments two mini versions of the user at hip height, then populates various scaping styles until a random one is selected. Test it out yourself using the QR codes in the media carousel above. Just open your favorite social media app of the three and point your phone camera at the corresponding image to see your boys in action (you know you want to).Or, you can follow this link to see the lens live on Snapchat.

Getting in on the campaign fun is none other than MANSCAPED brand partner, comedian and actor, Pete Davidson, who gave the lens a trial run: Watch it here.

Additional campaign components, including a variety of dynamic digital and social activations, brand partner collaborations, OOH installations, limited edition offerings and more, will roll out throughout the year.

About MANSCAPED

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global men's lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over ten million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. The collection is available globally in 40 countries on manscaped.com, on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide, and in major retailers including Target®, Walmart, Best Buy, Macy's, Walgreens, Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Military Exchanges, and many more internationally. For more information, visit manscaped.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok, Tumblr, and YouTube.

About Pereira O'Dell

Pereira O'Dell is an independent creative agency that lives for the big swings. We believe that it's in that pursuit of finding something bigger, something better than what exists, where we discover what really matters to people and brands. At Pereira O'Dell, we bring big ambitions to life. For the past 15 years, we've been pioneers at the intersection of technology, advertising and entertainment and when these cultures collide, incredible things happen. Founded in 2008 by Andrew O'Dell and PJ Pereira, Pereira O'Dell is a full-service agency with offices in San Francisco and New York. Clients include IHOP, MANSCAPED, Ad Council, Zelle, Adobe, and several brands under the General Mills umbrella. Pereira O'Dell has amassed over 100 respected Advertising and entertainment awards including Cannes Lions, Clios, D&AD, One Show, ANDY, Effie, and an Emmy Award.

