Update from Securitas Investor Day

Securitas arranged an Investor Day at its headquarters in Stockholm today.

STOCKHOLM, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of senior Securitas leaders provided an update on the successful transformation of the company over the last years, the long-term strategy and execution areas, a roadmap to achieve its financial targets and its strong position within sustainability.

All Group financial targets were reiterated with a modification of the target of a net debt to EBITDA ratio of below 3.0x to reflect the impact of items affecting comparability (IAC). The Group financial targets are:

8-10 percent technology and solutions annual average real sales growth

8 percent Group operating margin by year-end 2025, with a >10 percent

long-term operating margin ambition

net debt to EBITDA ratio below 3.0x before items affecting comparability

an operating cash flow of 70-80 percent of operating income before amortization

"We are now entering the final phase of transforming the company and integrating STANLEY Security, a journey that started in 2019, and are beginning to reap the benefits from these investments", says Magnus Ahlqvist, President and CEO. "Our investments will decrease sharply in 2024 as we finalize our transformation and integration efforts, setting us up for further improvements of earnings per share and cash flow to the benefit of our shareholders in the years to come."

