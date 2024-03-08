Future Market Insights: Packaging Revolution: Active & Smart Solutions Soar as Consumers Fight Food Waste, Market Value Nears $60 Billion

Driven by growing consumer focus on health, hygiene, food freshness, and sustainability concerns, the active, smart, and intelligent packaging market flourishes. Future Market Insights' report helps businesses navigate this market by analyzing its drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats.

NEWARK, Del., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global active, smart, and intelligent packaging market value is estimated to be US$ 26.6 billion in 2024 according to the Future Market Insights' analysis report. The global active, smart, and intelligent packaging is projected to demonstrate growth at a rate of 8.3% from 2024 to 2034, as compared to a stable CAGR of 4.8% over the historic period between 2019 and 2023. The global active, smart, and intelligent packaging industry share is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 59.1 billion by 2034.

Rising awareness regarding hygiene and health has paved the way for a new set of consumer preferences in the active and intelligent packaging market. Besides, growing concern over food waste and inefficiencies in the supply chain have also surged the demand for intelligent containers.

Growing demand from consumers for ready-to-cook meals along with stringent food safety regulations have increased the demand for smart packaging solutions for food industries. Also, the growing emphasis on ecologically friendly packaging has motivated many private and publicly funded organizations to adopt technological packaging solutions.

Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market Report Scope

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2024) US$ 26.6 billion Projected Market Size (2034) US$ 59.1 billion Anticipated Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) 8.3 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis US$ million or billion for Value and Units for Volume Key Countries Covered • United States • Canada • Brazil • Mexico • Germany • Spain • Italy • France • United Kingdom • Russia • China • India • Australia & New Zealand • GCC Countries, and South Africa Key Segments Covered Key Segments Covered by Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Industry Survey Report By Packaging Type: Active Packaging

Oxygen Scavenging Sachets



Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)

Smart & Intelligent Packaging

Time & Temperature Indicator (TTI) Labels



Freshness Indicators



Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tags By Application: Food & Beverage

Meat, Poultry & Seafood



Fruits & Vegetables



Dairy Products



Bakery & Confectionary



Processed Food



Others

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Other Applications By Region: North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

"While the smart packaging market in developing nations has not yet reached its maximum potential, there are indications that certain brands and enterprises are attempting to integrate digital packaging technology. However, the use of smart codes and labels to improve brand-consumer connection using IoT technology is the latest adoption in the industrial countries." - says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) at FMI

Key Takeaways from the Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market Report

The overall market is predicted to experience an absolute growth opportunity of US$ 34 billion over the next ten years.

Sales of active, smart, and intelligent packaging are expected to grow at a 7.9% CAGR in the United States through 2034.

The United Kingdom is expected to see a yearly 7.1% increase in demand for active, smart, and intelligent packaging solutions through 2034.

China's active, smart, and intelligent packaging industry is expected to grow at a 9.7% annual pace until 2034.

Demand for active, smart, and intelligent packaging solutions is likely to rise at a CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2034.

Competitive Landscape for the Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market Participants

The overall market is relatively less competitive than the conventional or traditional packaging market with numerous market players operating at different levels. The regional consumption survey of active smart & intelligent packaging reveals that currently North America and Western Europe account for 50% of the market players.

PakSense, Inc.

Landec Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Amcor Plc

3M Company

Timestrip UK Ltd.

Cryolog S.A.

Vitsab International AB

Varcode, Ltd.

LCR Hallcrest LLC

Thin Film Electronics ASA

CCL Industries Inc.

Temptime Corporation

Multisorb Technologies, Inc.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Purchase now and gain full access to the Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Industry report, featuring comprehensive Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives.

Recent Developments by the Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Industry Players

In October 2023, Rauch introduced a new interactive smart packaging to sell fruit juice in Europe. This innovative packaging solution was developed through a partnership between digital technology studio Appetite Creative and packaging manufacturer Tetra Pak. Buyers who live in Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic can use the linked packaging experience in the appropriate local language. According to Appetite Creative, an on-pack QR code may be used to access the web app-based linked experience that their smart packaging provides.

In August 2023, researchers at Case Western Reserve University revealed about working on creating a cutting-edge "smart packaging" system that can track the state of perishable food items as they are being transported. This creative strategy may change supply chains, save expenses, and guarantee that consumers receive food of higher quality. It is being designed to keep an eye on infections, temperature swings, and moisture variations in perishable food items while they are being transported.

About the Author:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

