ThePromethION 2 Integrated sets a new standard for convenience and efficiency in DNA, RNA, and cDNA sequencing. With its onboard computing capabilities, the self-contained device is bringing high-quality sequencing to a wider range of research and academic labs.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies today announced the early access launch of its all-in-one desk top sequencing device, the PromethION 2 Integrated (P2i) to complete its PromethION product range. Engineered with robust and powerful onboard computing capabilities, the P2i facilitates real-time basecalling and post run analysis directly within the device, eliminating the dependency on external computing resources.

The self-contained device delivers up to 290 Gb of data per flow cell from native DNA, RNA or cDNA libraries, and utilises onboard NVIDIA Ampere architecture to deliver the highest quality raw-read data in real-time. Each flow cell will be capable of delivering the lowest price per Gb for Oxford Nanopore sequencing, providing a rapid and convenient solution for achieving the coverage required for sequencing larger genomes. The in-built touchscreen provides flexibility and convenience for users, while seamless integration with the MinKNOWTM sequencing software ensures the device is ready to work immediately out of the box, significantly streamlining the sequencing process.

The P2i builds upon the success of the P2 Solo, which launched in October 2022, and leased or sold over 700 units. While the P2 Solo opened the door to high coverage nanopore sequencing for small to medium sized labs, the P2i will additionally provide on-board analysis, to deliver rapid answers in real-time.

Since being rolled out in beta access in November 2023, several institutions have put the device to the test with remarkable success. For example, researchers Tobias Busche and Christian Rückert-Reed at Bielfeld University, Medical School OWL and CeBiTec, are performing high-throughput multiplex sequencing of bacterial genomes, metagenomes and transcriptomes for biotechnological and medical research. "Very easy to use device (touchpad works with gloves), really fast two flow cells live basecalling and compared to the GridION whisper silent. What's not to love?"

This device continues to democratise high-quality, information-rich sequencing and is the ideal solution for researchers across a spectrum of multiomic studies. From sequencing large genomes of plants and animals, to conducting comprehensive metagenomic studies and facilitating cost-effective, full-transcript-length sequencing, the P2i stands as a testament to versatility and efficiency.

Gordon Sanghera, CEO of Oxford Nanopore, commented:

"With the launch of the P2i, Oxford Nanopore is heralding a new era of sequencing technology, offering a fully integrated, plug-and-play device that opens up unparalleled possibilities in both research and applied markets. Following the success of the P2 Solo, we are pleased to be able to offer a fully integrated alternative to those researchers who want the same high-quality nanopore sequencing to work straight out of the box."

The P2i Early Access is being run in key global territories including Europe, USA, Canada, Japan and parts of Middle East and Asia. There may be some country restrictions during Early Access. For more information and to purchase a P2i, click here.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies' goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The company has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology for real-time, high-performance, accessible and scalable analysis of DNA and RNA. The technology is used in more than 120 countries to understand the biology of humans and diseases such as cancer, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses and whole environments. Oxford Nanopore Technologies products are intended for molecular biology applications and are not intended for diagnostic purposes. www.nanoporetech.com

