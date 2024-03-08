Access Advance ("Advance") today announced that Vestel Elektronik Sanayi Ticaret A.S. ("Vestel") has joined the HEVC Advance HEVC/H.265 Patent Pool as a Licensee. This ends several years of litigation in Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK between Vestel and Advance and several HEVC Advance Licensors.

"We are pleased to welcome Vestel as a valued Licensee in the HEVC Advance Patent Pool," stated Pete Moller, Access Advance CEO. "This once again provides confirmation that the HEVC Advance Patent Pool's rates, pool structure, and terms, including our Duplicate Royalty Policy, are FRAND. We expect Vestel becoming a valued Licensee will further encourage others who practice the HEVC/H.265 standard while remaining unlicensed to join the HEVC Advance Patent Pool, so they can similarly benefit from its broad and deep patent coverage and FRAND terms."

About Access Advance:

Access Advance LLC is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important standards-based video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers.

Access Advance currently manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing over 23,000 patents essential to H.265/HEVC technology, and the separate and independent VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing essential patents to VVC/H.266 technology. The HEVC Advance Patent Pool and the VVC Advance Patent Pool are elements of the Access Advance Video Codec Platform Initiative that seamlessly incorporates HEVC and VVC technologies into a single discounted royalty rate structure through the Multi-Codec Bridging Agreement for eligible Licensees whose products include both HEVC and VVC codecs. This innovation responds to the market's desire for an even more efficient next-generation pool licensing structure. For more information, please visit www.accessadvance.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240307158127/en/

Contacts:

Jonathan Karush

+1.617.460.7815

press@accessadvance.com