Getlink SE (Paris:GET) Presenter Corporate name Getlink SE Société Européenne RCS Paris 483 385 142 37-39 rue de la Bienfaisance 75008 Paris Number of ordinary shares in issue (1) 550,000,000 Number of voting rights theoretical (2) (3) 670,353,631 Date 31 January 2024

Total number of exercisable voting rights at 31 January 2024 and not including the shares for which voting rights have been suspended: 661,276,054.

(1) The share capital is divided into 550,000,000 ordinary shares of a nominal value of €0.40.

(2) Theoretical Number: calculated on the basis of all shares, including the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

(3) A double voting right is set out for ordinary shares under Article 11 of the Company's by-laws to all fully paid-up ordinary shares which can be shown to have been held by the same shareholder in registered form for two years.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086 and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest, and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, almost 500 million people and more than 102 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries 25% of trade between the Continent and the UK, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance the energy needs between France and the UK. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low carbon" services that control their impact on the environment (through its activities, the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.9 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern.

Press contacts

Anne-Sophie de Faucigny: +33 (0)6. 46.01.52.86

Isabelle Tourancheau: +33 (0)7.51.62.61.63

Analyst and investor contacts

Virginie Rousseau: +33 (0)6.77.41.03.39