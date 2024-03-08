Regulatory News:
ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies based on the world's only natural recombinant apoA-I, today announces its financial calendar for 2024.
Events
Dates*
2023 Full-Year Results
Monday, March 11, 2024
Cash position and activity update for Q1 2024
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Cash position and activity update for Q2 2024
Thursday, August 22, 2024
2024 Half-Year Results
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Cash position and activity update for Q3 2024
Thursday, November 14, 2024
* indicative dates subject to change
About ABIONYX Pharma
ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biotech company focused on developing innovative medicines in diseases where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. The company expedites the development of novel therapeutics through an extensive expertise in lipid science and a differentiated apoA-I -based technology platform. ABIONYX Pharma is committed to radically improving treatment outcomes in sepsis and critical care.
Contacts:
NewCap
Investor relations
Nicolas Fossiez
Louis-Victor Delouvrier
abionyx@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53
NewCap
Media relations
Arthur Rouillé
abionyx@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 00 15