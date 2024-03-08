New global "Education Partner" program empowers schools and universities to deliver more hands-on project management education.

As industries navigate unprecedented challenges, the demand for qualified project managers equipped with up-to-date methodologies and strategies is greater than ever. As a result, the importance of professional project management training in higher education has increased significantly in recent years.

Planforge, a leading provider of project and portfolio management (PPM) software, is addressing this challenge with its newly launched Education Partner Program, offering students free access to its platform.

Planforge Education Partner Program

Planforge's new Partner Program is designed to actively support more practice-oriented project management education. The partnership provides schools and universities with unlimited, free access to Planforge's on-premises PPM software as well as limited, free on-request access to the vendor's cloud platform based on available resources.

"Due to our standards-based approach to PPM, we have been in contact with schools and universities since early on," said Gerald Aquila, founder and CEO of Planforge. "Now we want to take the pilot projects we have in a few organizations here in Europe to the next level."

Case Study with FH CAMPUS 02

One of the first organizations joining the Education Partner Program has been the University of Applied Sciences FH CAMPUS 02 in Graz, Austria. The Department of Accounting and Controlling uses Planforge for a more practice-oriented education of all students attending IPMA-based project management courses. The organization's curriculum ranges from project planning and controlling to resource management and progress tracking.

"What appeals to us is that Planforge is based on international standards, supports more than just planning, and is in sync with the best practices taught by our project management experts," says René Thaller, R&D and Transfer Coordinator at FH CAMPUS 02. "The tool is also easy to use for a real PPM application so the onboarding is not a big challenge for our students."

Partner Program Availability

Planforge's Education Partner Program is now available to higher educational institutions offering project management training. For more information about the Partner Program visit the website or contact info@planforge.io for partnership inquiries.

About Planforge

Planforge is a leading provider of hybrid program and portfolio management software. By integrating cross-functional processes from Jira and enterprise agile planning (SAFe) to resource management, the web-based PPM solution closes the gaps between information silos. Planforge empowers your organization to adapt to changing environments faster, turn strategy into action, and make better value-based decisions.

