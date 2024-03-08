DJ Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 07-March-2024 / 15:23 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting GB00B012TP20 rights are attached ii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name Morgan Stanley City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc. City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 01.03.2024 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 05.03.2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights Total of Total number of % of voting rights attached through financial both in voting rights held to shares (total of 8. A) instruments % (8.A + in issuer (8.A + (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) 8.B) vii 2) Resulting situation on the date on 5.380821 0.000000 5.380821 11780164 which threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B012TP20 11780164 5.380821 SUBTOTAL 8. A 11780164 5.380821% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if Type of financial Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is % of voting instrument date x xi rights exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Physical or Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ cash % of voting instrument date x Conversion Number of voting rights rights Period xi Settlement xii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal x entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Morgan Stanley (Chain 1) Morgan Morgan Stanley Stanley International (Chain 1) Holdings Inc. Morgan Morgan Stanley Stanley International (Chain 1) Limited Morgan Morgan Stanley Stanley Investments (Chain 1) (UK) Morgan Morgan Stanley Stanley & Co. 5.380821 5.380821% (Chain 1) International plc 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi Place of completion Glasgow, United Kingdom Date of completion 05.03.2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: HOL TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 308393 EQS News ID: 1854035 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1854035&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 07, 2024 10:23 ET (15:23 GMT)