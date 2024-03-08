Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2024) - Beyond Collagen, Malaysia preferred brand of collagen products, left its mark at the recent Natural Health Readers' Choice Awards event this year, bagging two prestigious awards in the categories of 100% Natural Freshly Brewed Collagen and Fish Scale Collagen Jelly. Delighted, adoring cheers could be heard from all around for the acclaimed brand as its representatives made their way to the podium to receive their trophies.

The Natural Health Readers' Choice Awards reaches consumers all over the country as it honours the top brands of products and services associated with health and wellness. The annual event has been taking place since 2011 and has grown to become an esteemed platform for validation of quality and performance from those whose opinions matter the most, the readers/consumers. It is, therefore, an exceptionally trusted testimonial representing the collective votes of discerning consumers whose priorities include quality, reputation, and excellence.

The announcement of winners was held in Kuala Lumpur on the 31st of January, 2024, which saw Beyond Collagen shine among the brands of products deemed as top choices of its conscientious, quality-savvy readers. Made to be 100% free from preservatives, and containing no harmful hormones and additives, Beyond Collagen+ Deep Sea Marine Collagen offers an astounding 10,000mg of health and beauty-producing collagen which is freshly brewed. An obvious plus point for this award-winning product is the rate at which results start to be visible, which is in just a few days.





Founder Kelvin Chee sharing his thoughts on winning two categories during the recent event.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/200679_18089bef24fa8a56_002full.jpg

Receiving the Awards on behalf of Beyond Collagen was Mr Kelvin Chee from Virtue Dynamic Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd, who is also the founder of Beyond Collagen. Mr Chee stated, "Receiving this recognition from Natural Health is a testament to our brand's dedication. This award validates our efforts and solidifies our position as Malaysia's top fish scale jelly brand. Additionally, we're honored to also receive the 100% Natural Freshly Brewed Collagen award. I'd like to express my heartfelt thanks to my team and our supporters, and following this award, we hope that the next development will be even greater. Currently, we have sold our products throughout Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and the UK, and we hope to penetrate the market in the United States and other countries.

About Beyond Collagen

A relatively new brand, Beyond Collagen first emerged on the market two years ago, and has quickly found its way into the hearts of health- and beauty-conscious Malaysian consumers. Beyond Collagen is produced using active ingredients sourced from deep sea marine life, hence offering the highest, most easily absorbed collagen which human bodies can utilise to keep us looking and feeling great from the inside. Apart from maintaining beautiful, youthful-looking skin, Beyond Collagen collagen products go further to help support joint health, bone health while promoting healthier blood vessels as well as internal organs. Please visit http://facebook.com/beyondcollagenplus for more information.



About Natural Health Magazine

Natural Health Magazine is Malaysia's leading media platform for healthy and holistic living, reaching more than 120,000 readers every month on digital, print, and social media platforms. It offers comprehensive resources covering health, beauty, wellness, home, and living, empowering readers with expert advice and practical tips. To view the complete list of winners of Natural Health & 健康时尚 Readers' Choice Awards 2023, please visit: https://naturalhealth.my/naturalhealth2023awards/

Contact Info:

Name: Kelvin Chee

Email: Vdmarketingasia@gmail.com

Organization: Virtue Dynamic Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd

Address: No. 7, Jalan 4/118C, Desa Tun Razak, 56000 Kuala Lumpur Malaysia

Website: http://facebook.com/beyondcollagenplus

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/200679

SOURCE: Plentisoft