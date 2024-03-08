Kuros Biosciences AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
- Company to host conference call and webcast on March 13, 2024, at 3pm CET/10am US EST
Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, March 8, 2024 - Kuros Biosciences ("Kuros" or "the Company"), a leader in next-generation bone graft technologies, today announced that it will report its full-year financial results and provide a corporate update on its business on March 13, 2024. Following the announcement, the company will host a video conference call at 3pm CET/10am US EST to discuss the results.
To register for the video call, click here.
For further information, please contact:
About Kuros Biosciences
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kuros Biosciences AG
|Wagistrasse 25
|8952 Schlieren
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 733 4747
|Fax:
|+41 44 733 4740
|E-mail:
|info@kurosbio.com
|Internet:
|www.kurosbio.com
|ISIN:
|CH0325814116
|Valor:
|32581411
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1854131
