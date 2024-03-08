DON'T NOD's Jusant Wins Best Sound Design at the 2024 Pégases Awards

Jusant also nominated for Best New Intellectual Property at the BAFTA Awards

Paris, March 8, 2024 - DON'T NOD Entertainment, an independent studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games, is extremely proud to announce that its action-adventure climbing game, Jusant, has been named the winner of the Best Sound Design Award at the 2024 Pégases awards ceremony.

The Pégases recognizes and celebrates French excellence in video games, and

DON'T NOD is honored to take home this award. The entire company is very proud of all the talents that contributed to the creation of Jusant and would also like to recognize the invaluable work of collaborator and composer Guillaume Ferran.

"We are proud to have been nominated in the Best Game, Best Game Design, and Best Sound Design categories at this year's Pégases alongside a multitude of fantastic French games and studios. To have won the Best Sound Design Award is a testament to the boundless creativity and dedication of everyone who worked on Jusant. We're honored to receive this recognition and will continue to create unforgettable experiences." said Oskar Guilbert, DON'T NOD CEO.



BAFTA Nomination

DON'T NOD is also excited to share that Jusant is a BAFTA nominee in the Best New Intellectual Property category at the prestigious British Academy Games Awards. The ceremony will be held on April 11th to celebrate the very best games of 2023 and the talent who made them.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, such as Harmony: The Fall of ReverieTM and JusantTM, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

