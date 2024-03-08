Researchers from ten countries assessed the prospects of using vapor-based deposition processes to put perovskite thin film processing on the fast track to commercialization, drawing attention to its merits and key areas to research and develop. Researchers from 21 organizations in 10 countries coordinated by the U. S. -based National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and Germany's Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) assessed the prospects of using vapor-based deposition processes to fast-track perovskite solar cell commercialization, drawing attention to its merits and key areas to research ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...