A new measurment and solar simulator instrument designed for perovskite-silicon tandem cells and encapsulated mini-modules is the latest product from a collaboration between Canadian solar simulator supplier G2V Optics and U. S. -based measurement instrumentation company Sinton Instruments. Canadian solar simulator developer G2V Optics and Sinton Instruments, a US-based PV characterization specialist, have created a solar simulator for solar cells and modules. The new instrument supports both characterization and a Class AAA light in a single tool. It is designed to test all solar cell technologies, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...