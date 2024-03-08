Anzeige
WKN: A143G0 | ISIN: NL0011540547
Tradegate
08.03.24
08:37 Uhr
15,005 Euro
+0,070
+0,47 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 1 - 7 March 2024

Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 1 - 7 March 2024

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 14 February 2024.

During the week of 1 March 2024 up to and including 7 March 2024 a total of 3,000,000 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €14.97 for a total amount of €44,920,260.00.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to €142,126,560.00 representing 28.43% of the overall share buyback programme.

ABN AMRO Press Office
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6288900		ABN AMRO Investor Relations
investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6282282

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

Attachment

  • 20240308 Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 1 - 7 March 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2610195f-d582-4bb3-9ab7-874a9a45d02e)

