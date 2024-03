Valeura Energy Inc.: Valeura Energy Inc Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Date

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Date

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company"), the upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Gulf of Thailand and the Thrace Basin of Türkiye, announces that it intends to report its financial and operating results for the three month period and year ended December 31, 2023 on Tuesday March 26, 2024.

These will be the Company's first annual results audited by Deloitte & Touche LLP (Singapore) who was appointed as the Company's auditor in July 2023. The Company intends to announce the financial and operating results alongside its other annual filings including Management's Discussion and Analysis, Annual Information Form, and inaugural Sustainability Report.

The management team intends to host a webcast after the results are released, including a question and answer session. Login details will be provided in due course.

About the Company

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Türkiye. The Company is pursuing a growth-oriented strategy and intends to re-invest into its producing asset portfolio and to deploy resources toward further organic and inorganic growth in Southeast Asia. Valeura aspires toward value accretive growth for stakeholders while adhering to high standards of environmental, social and governance responsibility.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

